09/04/2017 09:14 am ET Updated 22 minutes ago

Zayn Malik Is Now Bald And Still Beautiful

Smooth move.

By Ron Dicker

Welcome to the chrome dome club, lad.

Zayn Malik is now rocking a bald head.

The 24-year-old singer’s mother posted a photo of him with his head appearing to be completely shaved, E! News reported.

The picture features the “Pillowtalk” singer smirking between his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid and his mom, Trisha Malik.

Comments on the post ranged from “u look cute” to “WHAT HAPPENED WITH YOUR HAIR?”

Malik appeared to be headed in this one direction. His had mother posted a photo of him with a very short haircut the previous day.

Enjoy this brief history of Malik’s hair.

