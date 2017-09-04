Zayn Malik Is Now Bald And Still Beautiful

Welcome to the chrome dome club, lad.

Zayn Malik is now rocking a bald head.

The 24-year-old singer’s mother posted a photo of him with his head appearing to be completely shaved, E! News reported.

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

The picture features the “Pillowtalk” singer smirking between his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid and his mom, Trisha Malik.

Comments on the post ranged from “u look cute” to “WHAT HAPPENED WITH YOUR HAIR?”

Malik appeared to be headed in this one direction. His had mother posted a photo of him with a very short haircut the previous day.

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT