Healing Your Inner Belly Button

There are people with outers and those with inners. This is really directed to those who will experience spiritual growth through healing their inner belly buttons, though the lessons learned won't be lost on those hanger outers who proudly sport their piercings. You all know the expression take the cotton out of your ears and put it in your mouth. The same can be said for inner belly buttons which are almost always filled with lint. It doesn't matter how ripped your stomach muscles are, the first thing you need to do is to clean out those deep crevices which will let the core or hara, which is where your Ki energy rests, breathe fully. Once you have liberated your inner belly button you will probably release a sigh, a kind of spiritual fart as it were. You've heard this in the tub when you squeeze the little pond which has formed and which once connected the umbilical chord that gave you the oceanic connection and life line with mother. Those who hang out can experience a similar effect by simply cupping their hands in this crucial little area, letting the water rise and then igniting a squeegee effect by squeezing the protruding skin. Healing the inner belly button is the path to the godhead. Once you have opened the door you will experience the compassion of the Buddha. You will be filled with love and will be a recipient of the magnanimity of the universe!

Ombelico mascile (photograph by Stefano Bolognini)

{This was originally posted to The Screaming Pope, Francis Levy's blog of rants and reactions to contemporary politics, art and culture}