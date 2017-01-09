A CALL TO ACTION

My Fellow Americans and Citizens of the World,

An intelligence report, jointly released by the CIA, FBI, and NSA of the U.S. Government and delivered by the Director of National Intelligence, has stated in incontrovertible detail that under Vladimir Putin's direct supervision Russian hackers accessed Hilary Clinton's data bases and delivered the information to Wikileaks, among other actions in the media and electoral process, in a concerted attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.

All this was implemented in collaboration with Trump. During the campaign, Trump publicly asked the Russians to crack Hilary's files. This is what sedition is, when a private citizen conspires with a foreign power to negatively impact the legal processes of the United States. This is why it is designated under "high crimes and misdemeanors" in the U.S. Constitution and why it is an impeachable offense.

Essentially, the intelligence community of the United States has set forth the necessary evidence to charge the president elect with high crimes and misdemeanors. Based on this evidence, we must all join with all those refusing to acknowledge the legitimacy of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

This radically repositions the inauguration. More than just women need to be standing like rocks in Washington. All of us should be there and people all over the world should be urged to join in. Wherever we are, whoever we are, we all need to take a stand for our future. As strongly and as compassionately as we can, we must declare that we will not acknowledge Donald Trump as president.

We must call upon President Obama to take all necessary actions prior to the inauguration to do what is practically and legally possible as the Commander in Chief under oath to protect the Constitution and the people of the United States to abrogate the Presidential election results of 2016 and ensure a process for rectification. We just had our first incontrovertibly fraudulent election. The president of the U.S. should declare this. He must take all the actions implied by his most fundamental obligation to defend the Republic. If he would take such action, and truly be presidential in our extraordinary moment of crisis, Obama would distinguish his presidency and potentially save the Republic.

The danger Trump presents is not only to the United States. The planet cannot bear a presidency dominated by fossil fuels and the related nefarious interests that Trump is assembling to govern with him. If we do not take action, the country we love so deeply becomes another banana republic and the entire planetary system, upon which all life depends, will spin further out of control.

Trump will damage the American republic. Trump will decimate the earth. This must not be allowed to happen. The people of United States and this planet must stand together and demand that Trump be immediately removed.

We are in a revolutionary moment. Our actions will shape our future. The time to stand is NOW.