Karin Mamma Andersson: Advice to the Young

"If you think Rubens is crap, then don't bother with him." Karin Mamma Andersson, one of Sweden's most important contemporary painters, advises younger colleagues to learn your art history: "Focus on what you find interesting, but immerse yourself in it."

"There's no reason to reinvent the wheel, art has always been like a game of Chinese whispers in which we give and take," says the acclaimed artist, who also advises not to follow contemporary artistic trends. She underlines that the most important source of inspiration at art school does not come from the teachers, but from the other art students, your friends and peers.

Karin Mamma Andersson (b. 1962) is one of Sweden's most internationally acknowledged artists. She studied at the Royal University College of Fine Arts in Stockholm, at which time her nickname 'Mamma' was added to differentiate herself from another student with the same name. Her dreamlike, expressive compositions are often inspired by filmic imagery, theatre sets and private interiors. She is represented by Gallery Magnus Karlsson in Stockholm, gallerimagnuskarlsson.com/ and by David Zwirner Gallery in New York. Karin Mamma Andersson resides in Stockholm. Learn more at: davidzwirner.com/artists/mamma-andersson/biography/

Karin Mamma Andersson was interviewed by Christian Lund in her studio in Stockholm, Sweden, February 2015.

Camera: Kasper Kiertzner

Edited by: Klaus Elmer

Produce by: Christian Lund

Copyright: Louisiana Channel, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, 2016

Supported by Nordea-fonden