Tired of Being Tired? How to Re-Energize and Be Happy

You're tired. You're exhausted from the moment you get up in the morning. It feels like you've been plowing the field with a fork. You're working too hard and not getting enough done. This can get a person down, especially during this busy season. Fatigue can trigger sadness and vice versa.
There's hope! Short of a serious medical issue, there are several reasons for being tired that can be remedied with just a bit of effort. I'll list them below and then offer seven simple solutions to help you get more energy and a positive outlook; a rejuvenated way to greet the New Year.
Emotions
Anxiety, depression, fear, grief from loss, stress and the feeling of lack control are all factors that may create a bio-chemical reaction (cortisol and other stress hormones) that if unregulated may wear a person down. With a new year you may be reflecting on the past year and come up with self-criticism and regret. Or you may be anxious about the future, your finances and/or your loved ones. Below are some suggestions on how to release some of the emotional weight so that you are not feeling so exhausted from carrying them.
Time does not heal all wounds but gives us the tools to endure them. ~ Singer Patti Smith's father
Habits
- Not enough sleep - Adequate sleep is needed to replenish our body and internal systems so that we are refreshed able to think and feel energized to deal with the day. Try to get at least seven hours of sleep and go to bed at about the same time each day.
- Too much caffeine - feeling tired may trigger you to drink more caffeine and that becomes a cycle where the caffeine keeps you from getting quality sleep which promotes the desire to ingest more caffeine the next day and so forth.
- Too much alcohol - taxes the body's filtering systems, liver, kidneys and also changes the way one thinks and acts, all of which can be tiring.
- Excessive junk food - empty calories makes the body crave for nutrients and also hinders the body's absorption of the very nutrients that can replenish the body.
How to Re-Energize
- One of the most effective ways to feel less tired is to do something new, break out of your routine. Take a class, research a topic you're interested in, ask for a new work project and/or develop a fresh hobby. Even small changes like walking up the stairs instead of taking the elevator or trying new food/cuisine may help. When monotony or a worry pattern sets in, it oftentimes drains our enthusiasm for life, which results in a feeling of fatigue.
As you move into the New Year, know that you can choose different ways to improve your health and wellbeing. Just by acknowledging the possibility that you can be less tired, you have already started your journey. Here's to your health, vitality and happiness!
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more