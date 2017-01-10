Kenny Omega WWE Royal Rumble Update! Rusev 'Shoots' On Jericho Win! | WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017

Kenny Omega WWE Royal Rumble update, Rusev 'shoots' on Chris Jericho's US Championship win and more in this WrestleTalk News...
What's your thoughts on Roman Reigns' US Championship reign? Tell me how even Dean Ambrose defended it more on average in the comments below. What is it with Shield guys and the US belt?
