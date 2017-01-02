Kurt Angle Returning To WWE In April!? Huge Wrestlemania Announcement! | WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017

Kurt Angle returning to WWE in April 2017? A huge Wrestlemania announcement for next year and more in this WrestleTalk News Jan. 2017.
How would you book a Kurt Angle WWE return in the buildup to Wrestlemania 33? Tell me how everyone will still sing 'you suck' to his entrance music no matter how cool his return is in the comments below.
Comments
