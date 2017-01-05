Five Easy Steps to Glowing Skin

What are the easy ways to take care of your skin? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.

Answer by Tatiana Aynbinder, Cosmetic Dermatology Skin Care Beauty Consultant, on Quora:

Regular facials with steam are excellent skin care treatments that promote deep cleansing of pores. And increasing circulation to the face while giving that overall glowing complexion.

Clogged pores are one of the key contributing factors to acne breakouts including (blackheads and whiteheads) and other certain skin infections. Whether you suffer from acne or have blemish-free skin, one of the best ways to cleanse facial pores is to steam your face. The warm steam causes your face to sweat, which opens the pores and helps soften the surface layer of dead skin cells, releasing dirt and debris that could be trapped in pores and lead to breakouts.

Naturally, our bodies produce sebum which protects and lubricates the skin, but when it becomes stuck in our follicles, breakouts can occur. When steaming the face, it softens, loosens pores and allows for extraction of blackheads, etc. from the surface of the skin by releasing them from follicular openings. While this process can help improve mild acne, those who suffer from severe acne or skin conditions like rosacea should consult a doctor before using an at home facial steam.

Another benefit to steaming your face is that it triggers blood vessels in the skin to dilate so that more blood can flow into the skin, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the tissue and gives the dewy rosy look.

Here are the steps for Steaming a Clean face and getting the best results:

Cleanse: Cleansing your skin first is necessary to unclog pores. Start with a fresh, clean face. After steaming, it will be more easily for you to remove comedones such as blackhead and whiteheads and small pimples ready to be extracted. When you steam your face you open up your pores and if you don't cleanse first, makeup, sweat, dirt, debris, etc. is more likely to get into your pores causing clogged pores which can also lead to possible breakouts, Exfoliate: Gently exfoliate the skin with a gentle a scrub in small circular motions. Make sure to focus on areas around the nose and forehead (basically the t-zone areas). If certain areas of your face are more oily than others, give those areas an extra bit of gentle scrubbing. Steam: After the cleansing process, steaming the skin will cause the skin to soften and allow for pores to more readily open. This process makes it easier to extract impurities such as blackheads and whiteheads. Afterward, while pores are open, applying any mask and serum will be better absorbed into the skin, penetrating deeper and removing toxins. Steaming helps blood flow circulation into the skin while allowing your body to perspire and release toxins. Masks: After steaming applying a mask or any other topical solution will penetrate the skin deeper allowing the effects of the mask to more effectively promote healthier skin. And if you suffer from Acne, charcoal masks can be a bonus in helping in extracting impurities and excess oil from the skin. Moisturize: Moisturizing with the right type of moisturizer as your last step will hydrate your skin. And always remember to apply a broad spectrum SPF 30 and above to protect from UVray damage. This process will promote and maintain healthy youthful skin.

Hope this helps!

This question originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

More questions: