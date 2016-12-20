What is the KonMari method? originally appeared on Quora - the knowledge sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights.

The KonMari Method is the tidying method I created out of my lifelong work and passion for organizing.

Its most unique characteristic is the question "does it spark joy?" which is the determining factor for deciding what to keep and what to give or throw away.

When you use joy as your standard, you confront each of your things earnestly, and reflect on whether they make you happy in the present. Consequently, you will begin to realize what kinds of things you want to surround yourself with and what your idea of happiness really is.

Then, you can apply this decision-making standard of "joy" to your work and relationships. You will begin to feel more confident in recognizing and pursuing what makes you happy.

In fact, people who apply the KonMari Method take steps toward their ideal life by changing jobs, starting their own businesses, or improving their health and diet.

At its essence, the KonMari Method is a simple and practical guide to tidying. It tells you how to tidy up things all at once by categories, and the steps are clear. (For example, the first category is clothes, the next is books etc.) However, the Konmari Method is not only effective for tidying homes. It can also increase spiritual awareness and improve overall decision-making. It transforms individuals and truly enables them to spark more joy in their lives.

My book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up explains the basics of the KonMari Method.

