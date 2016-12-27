Which Is Better for Your Career - College or a Coding Bootcamp?

Answer by Abhinav Sharma, Product Designer at Quora, on Quora:

How is a BS from a big name Computer Science university different from an intense bootcamp coding training? Let's first get the job/salaries thing out of the way. Diligently doing a good programming boot camp can probably get you the same job as a new grad software engineer from one of these universities and be able to hold on to it. When I worked as a new Software Engineer at Facebook out of school (2012-2014), I was using a very small percent of what I learnt at CMU at the job, stuff I mostly picked up in the first two semesters.

The part of education that I got at CMU that I value and would not have gotten at a boot camp prioritized problem solving over skill building.

A hard math class is the kind of thing software engineers reminisce about. You hardly use those skills day-to-day but the process of learning how to decompose large insurmountable problems into small chunks that you can test.

CMU's OS

Independent research helps you find a problem worth solving, or an area you'd like to expand the world's knowledge in, and execute against it. This is perfect for self-discovery and personal management skills.

There are tools that make college a good place for finding people with shared interests that are broader than the same professional goal.

Overall, it changed my attitude toward problem solving, I stopped being intimidated by new challenges and just got comfortable with asking lots of small questions until I figured out a problem. I'm not sure I would've gotten that out of boot camp. But did I need to go to CMU to figure all this out? Probably not.

