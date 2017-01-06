After Today, Congress Officially 'Owns' Donald Trump

The United States Constitution allows The United States Congress to choose someone other than Donald Trump when they are asked to certify the results of The Electoral College.

And 1,018 pages of data collected by a bipartisan team of attorneys alleging that over 50 of the electoral votes for Donald Trump can be invalidated under state and Constitutional law (because of electors not living in the right districts or improperly holding two elected positions) could give every Congressperson and every Senator the legal means to choose either Hillary Clinton or Colin Powell. (Here is the 53 page Executive Summary of that report https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0GnyHC1E-uOaXVqbG05TFIwQzQ/view

Since Congress is the final word on Election 2016, they have the absolute right to invoke these, or other, criteria and invalidate 35 (or more of Donald Trump's electoral votes), bringing him below the 270 threshold and throwing the election into The House of Representatives.

This is not hopeful opinion. It is the law of The United States.

Live by The 18th Century Electoral College, die by The 18th Century Electoral College.

But Congress is not going to do it.

On the day that the entirety of The United States Intelligence Community will try to beg Donald Trump to accept unanimously held beliefs that Russian "hacked" into the American election, Congress will double down on Donald Trump.

After days of Tweets about launching into a nuclear arms race, Congress will double down on Donald Trump.

After virtually every Democrat wrings his or her hands and declares how horrible Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of State is, how horrible Donald Trump's nomination for Attorney General is, how horrible Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of Labor is, how horrible Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of Education is, how horrible Donald Trump's nomination for Administrator of The EPA is, how horrible Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of Energy is, how horrible (and fascist and racist) Donald Trump's choice of Chief Strategist is, how horrible (and unhinged) Donald Trump's choice of National Security Advisor is, how horrible Donald Trump's upcoming nominations for The Supreme Court are, how Donald Trump is Vladimir Putin's "Puppet", how horrible and potentially Unconstitutional Donald Trump's treatment of the press is, how Donald Trump is already in violation of The Emoluments Clause of The Constitution and may face imminent impeachment, how Donald Trump's failure to take daily security briefings are a danger to the American people, how Donald Trump is "uniquely unqualified" to be Commander-in-Chief, how Donald Trump can't be "trusted with the nuclear codes", how Donald Trump's Tweets can get us into a World War . . .

they and many Republicans across the country who share some or even all of these and other serious indictments and concerns, will double down on Donald Trump!

And there are but a few Members of Congress who are even willing to consider using the opportunity presented to Congress, and America, by The Constitution to even consider the legality of the electoral votes that allowed this same Donald Trump to override "the will of the People" as expressed by the popular vote, and, instead, blindly march to confirm the election of this man today.

When asked, even Democratic Members of Congress say that they would "love" to replace Donald Trump with Colin Powell, the 3rd highest vote-getter in The Electoral College (receiving 3 votes) but they won't because Trump supporters across the country would be upset.

Yes, the same Trump supporters who voted to "drain the swamp", which has not happened.

Yes, the same Trump supporters who voted to "lock her up", which will not happen

Yes, the same Trump supporters who voted for "Mexico will pay for the wall, 100%, I guarantee it", which will not happen

Yes, the same Trump supporters who voted to "Repeal and Replace Obamacare", which will, if we are honest, will just be renamed "Trumpcare".

and on and on.

"Fraudulent inducement" in the law is grounds to rescind a contract and Congress is being given that opportunity today.

Colin Powell, on the other hand, would "drain the swamp" and do far more of what Donald Trump disingenuously promised his voters and all Americans.

Congress, at 1 pm today has the Constitutional right to give America a President who will most certainly "Make America Proud Again", a man that virtually everyone around the world respects and believes is honest, mature, level-headed, experienced, brilliant, sophisticated and a true American Patriot.

When Democrats and Republican Members of Congress sneer at the few who challenge the Constitutionality of the election of Donald Trump at 1 pm today, and then vote to confirm that election, they double down on the most unpopular incoming President in modern American history.

Ironically, it was Colin Powell who said of Iraq before the Iraq War, "If you break it, you own it".

Congress, if you pass over the opportunity to elect Colin Powell and double down on Donald Trump, you surrender much of the high ground to complain about his horrible Cabinet picks, Supreme Court picks, his Tweets, his international crises and all of the potentially devastating things this "uniquely unqualified" man will do for the next 4 years.