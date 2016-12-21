Igniting Thus

She Starts A Chain

She Travels

Far And Wide ...

Through Deepest Seas

And Tallest Trees

And Mountains

By Her Side ...

In Motion

Travels Constantly

To Never

Break Apart ...

Till Silently

Through Tiny Cracks

Seeps Deep

Inside Our Hearts ...

Effecting The

Most Strongest Wave

A Current Of

Its Own ...

To Never Be

The Same Again

For Now

So Clearly Shone ...

The Only Truth

One Needs To See

A Sign

From High Above ...

That Lasting Peace

Can Only Be

When One Is Filled

With Love 🌷✨...

______________________

Soe Moe Lwin

7:07 am

22/12/2016