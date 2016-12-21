Igniting Thus
She Starts A Chain
She Travels
Far And Wide ...
Through Deepest Seas
And Tallest Trees
And Mountains
By Her Side ...
In Motion
Travels Constantly
To Never
Break Apart ...
Till Silently
Through Tiny Cracks
Seeps Deep
Inside Our Hearts ...
Effecting The
Most Strongest Wave
A Current Of
Its Own ...
To Never Be
The Same Again
For Now
So Clearly Shone ...
The Only Truth
One Needs To See
A Sign
From High Above ...
That Lasting Peace
Can Only Be
When One Is Filled
With Love 🌷✨...
______________________
Soe Moe Lwin
7:07 am
22/12/2016
Comments
