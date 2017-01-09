CES - The Year Of OTT?

Now that CES is over... the year can officially begin. We can't tell you all of what happened at CES - but we've got some juicy highlights.Then - a peak at Washington, as the Trump Tracking begins. And some news on the people and deals front. Facebook's new hire, and Cheddar's new partnership. I'm Steven Rosenbaum and I'm Saul Hansell and this is Hacking TV.
