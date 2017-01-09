THE BLOG

CES - The Year Of OTT?

01/09/2017 11:49 am ET
Steve Rosenbaum CEO, Waywire Networks; author, ‘Curate This’; Speaker: on curation and storytelling

Now that CES is over... the year can officially begin. We can't tell you all of what happened at CES - but we've got some juicy highlights.Then - a peak at Washington, as the Trump Tracking begins. And some news on the people and deals front. Facebook's new hire, and Cheddar's new partnership. I'm Steven Rosenbaum and I'm Saul Hansell and this is Hacking TV.

