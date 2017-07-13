Why Tucker Carlson Should Debate Me On Immigration

Fox News and Fox Business is pretty much all I watch in morning, daytime, and prime. Since December, I’ve appeared on-air live multiple times per week talking about the issues of the day. Sometimes that issue is immigration. Folks on both sides of the issue tell me I do well on those segments, which is super humbling.

Sadly, the same cannot be said about folks on both sides of the issue with regards to Tucker Carlson. Generally, at this point it would be hard to argue Tucker brings people together to solve problems on immigration.

“He’s like the worst person ever” is how a friend on the left described Tucker too me last month. Had she ever met Tucker? No. Does she watch Tucker’s show? No, but I told her she should check it out. I hope she did, but I doubt it.

See, Tucker Carlson Tonight is ”the sworn enemy of lies, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink” but these are only aliases, to my friend, for “the sworn enemy of Democrats, minorities, women, and immigrants.”

My friend is wrong here, of course, but how would she know? I’m not a woman, but I’m a Democrat, minority, and immigrant who has watched most episodes of Tucker Carlson Tonight since it launched earlier this year. Tucker asks a lot of smart questions, but specifically on the subject of immigration, his guests are sometimes predictable and his debates are usually unproductive.

As an American this bothers me. I feel that political television, at it’s finest, can solve problems. That said, I was very flattered yesterday when my friend and fellow HuffPost blogger wrote that I am a pretty decent pundit on immigration affairs.

I will continue do everything I can to live up to Cindy’s compliment on Tucker’s show, and throughout the Most Watched, Most Trusted lineup in America, which has been so generous with giving me dozens of dozens of segments on-air this year. I will also avoid using the term “illegals” to describe humans, which his a big deal to some on the pro-immigrant left.

Meanwhile, Tucker’s a seasoned broadcaster with many great years on several top shows and as the founder of the Daily Caller (which I also read every day). On the other hand, I’ve been a guest on Fox News for barely six months and still have so much to learn. But I’ve been an immigrant and a Missourian (these things do exist) for longer than Tucker’s been broadcasting so maybe I can teach him a thing or two, too.

In short, Tucker and I can agree that lies, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink are the root of all political buffoonery ... but too many innocent people in my great American immigrant community are suffering as never before. My fellow lefties can naively perceive Tucker Carlson Tonight as the root of the problem, but I’d be honored to join him for a segment and start setting the record straight, instead.