Chuck Schumer Calls On Rick Scott To Recuse Himself From Florida’s Recounts
Top Judiciary Dem Jerry Nadler Questions Legality Of Matt Whitaker Appointment
Trump Claims He Doesn’t Know Matt Whitaker. That’s Not What Conway Says.
Wins By Dem Attorneys General Threaten To Multiply Climate Suits Against Big Oil
Topless Protester Gets Within Feet Of Trump’s Motorcade In Paris
Aetna Ordered To Pay $25 Million To Late Cancer Patient’s Family
MACRON RIPS NATIONALISM IN FRONT OF TRUMP
World Leaders Gather In Paris For The 100-Year Anniversary Of WWI Ending
By
Dominique Mosbergen
CA INFERNO: 25 DEAD
Death Toll For California’s Wildfires Rises To 25
By
Sebastian Murdock
and
Carla Herreria
ELECTIONS HQ
How Rep. Steve King Almost Lost
By
Christopher Mathias
The white supremacist congressman usually wins re-election in Iowa by over 20 percentage points. This time he won by 3.
Arizona GOP Knives Out As Dem Senate Candidate Clings To Lead
Andrew Gillum Withdraws His Concession In Florida’s Governor Race
TOP VIDEOS
YouTuber Hannah Hart On The Importance Of Knowing Where Your Eggs Come From
Mother Of Thousand Oaks Shooting Victim Makes Heartbreaking Plea For Gun Control
WHAT'S HOT
AD BANNED
See The Stirring Anti-Palm Oil Ad Deemed Too Political For TV
By
Nina Golgowski
RAIN SHAME
After Trump Skips Cemetery Visit, Twitter Pelts Him With Photos Of Obama In Rain
By
Mary Papenfuss
Kate McKinnon’s Last Stint As Jeff Sessions On ‘SNL’ Made Us Sad — Almost
By
Mary Papenfuss
Victoria’s Secret Boss Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Trans Comment
By
David Barden
‘SNL’ Torques White House Intern In Dead-On Spoof Of Jim Acosta Tangle
By
Mary Papenfuss
IN THE NEWS
Fox News Sunday/Twitter
POLITICS
Kellyanne Conway Defends ‘Sped Up’ Acosta Video: Occurs ‘All The Time In Sports’
By
Hayley Miller
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders drew backlash after sharing the doctored video.
POLITICS
Florida Will Hold Recounts In Governor And Senate Races
By
Kimberley Richards
Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered a recount in three statewide elections.
Vincent Kessler / Reuters
POLITICS
Judge Cites Trump’s ‘Shithole Countries’ Slam In Ruling On Census Lawsuit
By
Mary Papenfuss
Such slurs are "evidence that official action may be motivated" by an "unlawful purpose," according to the ruling.
Yahoo News
POLITICS
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown May Be America’s Most Underrated Politician
By Andrew Romano, Yahoo! News
The Associated Press
ENTERTAINMENT
Kate Upton Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Justin Verlander
By
David Barden
Welcome to the world, Genevieve Upton Verlander.
JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images
POLITICS
Firefighters Fight Trump’s Threats As California’s Deadly Wildfires Continue
By
Carla Herreria
Trump blamed the wildfires on California's "mismanagement." The state's largest group called him "dangerously wrong."
MEDIA
Chris Cuomo Coins A Scathing New Phrase For Lies From Trump’s White House
By
Lee Moran
The CNN host said Trump received "too many breaks for lying."
Courtesy of Mr. And Mrs. Adventure
HUFFPOST PERSONAL
I’ve Spent The Last 4 Years Living In A Van And It Transformed My Entire Life
By
Brittany Rouille
, Guest Writer
We felt numbed out by the lives we were living, so we set out in search of adventure on the road.
AzmanJaka via Getty Images
OPINION
Disabled People With Chronic Health Issues Face A World Of Inaccessibility
By
Ace Ratcliff
, Guest Writer
It's just one of the many ways society fails us.
Vincent Kessler / Reuters
POLITICS
GOP, Campaigns, PACs Spent $3.2 Million At Trump Properties In Midterms: Report
By
Mary Papenfuss
Trump International Hotel, Mar-a-Lago among president's operations that profited.
Screen Grab Saturday Night Live/NBC
COMEDY
Dan Crenshaw Pops Up On ‘SNL’ To Personally Accept Pete Davidson’s Apology
By
Mary Papenfuss
“The man is a war hero and he deserves all of the respect in the world," said Davidson.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WORLD NEWS
Congo Is In The Midst Of The Worst Ebola Outbreak In Its History, Officials Say
By Saleh Mwanamilongo, AP
The virus has killed more than 190 people in the country since the outbreak was declared in August.
