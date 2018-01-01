MURKOWSKI FEELS THE HEAT — AND NOT OVER ROE

U.S. Open Champ Naomi Osaka And Serena Williams Stay Sisters Through Turmoil
Trump Moves To Extricate Himself From Stormy Daniels Deal, Lawsuit
Susan Collins Receives 3,000 Coat Hangers Ahead Of Kavanaugh Vote
He Got Out Of Guantanamo 2 Years Ago. Now He Fears He May Be Killed.
Here’s What Boosted Sweden’s Far Right Long Before The Refugee Crisis
Sen. Ben Sasse Admits He ‘Regularly’ Considers Leaving The GOP
STONE: FIRE ‘INSUBORDINATE HILLBILLY’ SESSIONS
Roger Stone Calls On Trump To Fire Jeff Sessions
By Mary Papenfuss
Kellyanne Conway: Trump Believes Op-Ed Writer Is In National Security
By Mary Papenfuss

New York Voters Are About To Tell Us A Lot About The State Of The Resistance
By Zach Carter
Keep your eyes on the attorney general race among Democrats Zephyr Teachout, Letitia James and Sean Patrick Maloney.
Federal Judge Says Florida Must Provide Spanish Language Materials To Voters
Republican Questions Native American Opponent’s Ethnicity In Bizarre Interview

Russian State TV Claims Bears Aren’t Afraid Of Putin In Bizarre PR Stunt
Why The Oscars May Scrap Its ‘Most Popular Film’ Award Category

SILENT TRIBUTE
Ariana Grande Posts Sweet Photo Of Mac Miller After His Death
By Cole Delbyck
’2024′
Kanye West Tweets Out ’2024′ And Now Everyone Is Going Bonkers
By Andy McDonald
Beyoncé, Jay-Z Allegedly Threatened By Trayvon Martin Shooter George Zimmerman
By David Barden
Animal Sanctuary Owner Says She Was Target In Zookeeper’s Murder-For-Hire Plot
By Hilary Hanson
How ‘Halloween’ Rose From The Dead
By Matthew Jacobs

OPINION
NYT Published Me Anonymously In 2009. The Trump Op-Ed Writer Is No Hero.
By Shervin Malekzadeh, Guest Writer
I was Shane M.
U.S. NEWS
Tropical Storm Florence Barrels Toward East Coast
By Pamela Sampson, AP
South Carolina and Virginia are under state-of-emergency designations.
WORLD NEWS
Jair Bolsonaro And The Violent Chaos Of Brazil’s Presidential Election
By Travis Waldron
Will the stabbing of Brazil’s presidential front-runner boost a candidate who could make the country more dangerous?
ENTERTAINMENT
Obama Was Once Escorted Out Of Disneyland For Smoking
By David Barden
“I was booted from the Magic Kingdom.”
ENVIRONMENT
Hundreds Of Dolphins Dash Past California Coast In Magical Video Of ‘Superpod’
By Hilary Hanson
Seeing this many dolphins move together is mesmerizing.
HUFFPOST PERSONAL
What I Learned From Facing The Trauma Of My Final College Trip With My Son
By Craig Tomashoff, Guest Writer
Obsessing over the past has become far less about my kid and far more about me.
OPINION
I Refuse To Give My Black Son ‘The Talk’
By Natalie Hopkinson, Columnist
I want my kid to live without fear, even when he's driving while black.
ENTERTAINMENT
What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week
By Todd Van Luling
A hotly anticipated comedy joins the service.
OPINION
Yale’s Endorsement Of Kavanaugh Reveals The Legal Establishment’s True Colors
By Andrea Nill Sanchez, Guest Writer
Its 2009 statement on Sonia Sotomayor's nomination told a different story.
POLITICS
If You Want To See Single Payer At Its Best, Check Out This Country’s System
By Jonathan Cohn
But that doesn't mean the United States would get the same results.
OPINION
No, President Mike Pence Would Not Be Worse Than Trump
By Neil J. Young, Columnist
Just stop already.
IMPACT
This Ocean Cleanup System Aims To Collect 50 Tons Of Plastic. But Then What?
By XiaoZhi Lim
If the much-hyped system is a success, the tricky question is how to deal with all the plastic waste it will bring back.