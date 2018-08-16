21 Tweets That Sum Up Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Matters So Much To So Many

You might as well call this month “Asian August”: On Wednesday, “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first Hollywood movie in 25 years with an all-Asian cast, was released in theaters ― but it’s not the only Asian-led movie we have to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Later this month, “Searching,” an indie thriller centered on an Asian-American family hits theaters. (It also stars John Cho, your criminally underrated pretend boyfriend.) And next week, Netflix is set to release “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” a rom-com with an Asian-American teen as the lead.
Clearly, Asian-Americans are killing it in film ― and that’s a welcome change given how bleak Asian representation in media has been up to this point: According to a 2016 diversity study, Asian actors nabbed only 3.9 percent of speaking roles in film, a stark contrast from the 73.7 percent white actors receive.
Maybe rom-coms like “Crazy Rich Asians” aren’t generally your cup of tea, but it’s still worth celebrating a movie that puts Asian and Asian-American stories at the forefront in a nuanced, heartfelt way.
With that in mind, we’ve gathered up 21 tweets that capture how sweet this pop culture moment is for Asian-Americans, and how important it is to build on this momentum.
-
1
PS is it just me? Or is it REALLY FUCKIN’ cool to be Asian right now?!!!! 💪😎🤜— Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) August 15, 2018
-
2
Watching #CrazyRichAsians with my parents is an experience I’d never trade for anything else – seeing them literally on the edge of their seats made the wait worth it.— ᴀʟᴛᴏɴ ᴡᴀɴɢ (@altonwang) August 15, 2018
-
3
Perhaps I'm the token Asian friend but all my non-asian friends want to watch Crazy Rich Asians with me... but there can only be one.— natalie tran [bring them here] (@natalietran) August 15, 2018
Who will it be?
I'm the fucking Bachelor.
-
4
Crazy Rich Asians currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and that's nice because if there is one thing we love more than anything else, it's an A+— irene choi (@irenechoi) August 11, 2018
-
5
In 2018, we've gotten to see Mindy Kaling as an interdimensional being and heist team member, Sandra Oh as an Mi5 operative, and Constance Wu as a college professor in love. #RepresentationMatters #CrazyRichAsians— Yanick Saila-Ngita (@wunderkind87) August 15, 2018
-
6
Crazy Rich Asians beating a Mark Wahlberg film at the box office is vengeance.— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) August 14, 2018
-
7
Why am I #ProudToBeAsian? I'm #ProudToBeAsian because all of my life, I've been told to hide my food, speak louder, hold my tongue, go back where I came from, break out of my box and now I literally DGAF what you have to say if you're not coming with respect for me and my people.— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 8, 2018
-
8
my genuine and sweet white mother asked: "maybe there aren't enough asian actors to play more roles?" i told her there are many across the industry. she just wrote, on facebook, to @hallmark to ask them to cast more asian and people of color in leading roles for christmas movies.— Alyse Whitney (@AlyseWhitney) August 16, 2018
-
9
y’all say representation doesn’t matter but let me tell you if it wasn’t for mulan i probably would have never learned to embrace the asian side of my ethnicity. her movie helped me embrace myself and my culture and i will never forgot how important she is to me.— miss honeybunchesofoats🏳️🌈 (@healbtch) August 12, 2018
-
10
Crazy Rich Asians cements that this feels like a moment, and I wanted to celebrate it making this shirt featuring badass women. Thank you @IamSandraOh, @MindyKaling, @ConstanceWu, @AliWong, @LucyLiu (among others) for making history and paving the way for all of us. ❤ pic.twitter.com/flY2n7GKlh— Jaime Woo (@jaimewoo) August 13, 2018
-
11
Hello, if you cannot afford to see Crazy Rich Asians opening weekend because you are actually a very poor Asian, DM me a pic of your ticket receipt and I will Venmo you the cost of the ticket. Honor system, you better be broke. I’ll stop doing this when I decide to.— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) August 11, 2018
-
12
going to see crazy rich asians 100 times (bc as my mom always told me, a 99 doesn't get you into college)— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 15, 2018
-
13
Today I sold a network TV drama set in Hawai'i whose LEAD (not supporting) characters are ALL Asian/Pacific Islander/hapa. Thank you, #CrazyRichAsians, for opening today on the big screens. We're coming for your small screens too. This is just the beginning. #AsianAugust— Lisa Takeuchi Cullen (@LisaCullen) August 16, 2018
-
14
crazy broke asians but we pay $ for representation #cra pic.twitter.com/SIi8POCc0i— dan q. dao (@danqdao) August 16, 2018
-
15
Can we make #AsianAugust a real thing? Just every year, let’s get some quality Asian content in every medium for a whole month. And slowly, we take over the rest of the calendar year....— Fruit Burst Gemini (@heneenya) August 9, 2018
-
16
So, okay, I watched @CrazyRichMovie yesterday, & I was fighting tears the whole time. I'd expected it to be meaningful, fun, joyful, but I hadn't at all expected what amounted to a lifetime of sorrow & longing, an onslaught of feelings I hadn't even known I was suppressing.— R.O. Kwon (@rokwon) August 16, 2018
-
17
As an Asian-American kid growing up in the 70s - now... Lemme say just how wonderful it feels to see this on screen vs. what I grew up on (and was told by the media how they thought of me). Representation matters. I'm thankful for all the artists paving the way. #CrazyRichAsians pic.twitter.com/CeWzUfQCYk— Gary King (@grking) August 15, 2018
-
18
Crazy Rich Asians is important. Representation matters. Not just for actors but for everyone who wants to see someone that looks like them in a big Hollywood movie. I hope this movie smashes records & shows young Asian Americans they can be the heroes of their own story. /end— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) August 16, 2018
-
19
It’s hard to be BOLD. It’s easier to sit quietly in the shade and let the past be the present, and not shake the ground. Thank you to the @CrazyRichMovie team for being BOLD and SHAKING the effing ground! @ConstanceWu @jonmchu ❤️👊🏾 https://t.co/xuAdGXo903— Will Yun Lee (@WillYunLee) August 16, 2018
-
20
As I celebrate/support @CrazyRichMovie this wk as the 1st major studio film to have an all AsianAm cast in 25 yrs, let’s also recognize that our community wasn’t dormant during that time. I wanna also celebrate the amazing progress that happened in those 25 yrs leading to now.— philipwang (@philipwang) August 14, 2018
-
21
I will definitely be supporting ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ today and i have nothing smart to say about it. There’s a gang of Asians in the movie so i fucks with it!— dummie (@dumbfoundead) August 15, 2018