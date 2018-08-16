21 Tweets That Sum Up Why 'Crazy Rich Asians' Matters So Much To So Many

You might as well call this month “Asian August”: On Wednesday, “Crazy Rich Asians,” the first Hollywood movie in 25 years with an all-Asian cast, was released in theaters ― but it’s not the only Asian-led movie we have to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Later this month, “Searching,” an indie thriller centered on an Asian-American family hits theaters. (It also stars John Cho, your criminally underrated pretend boyfriend.) And next week, Netflix is set to release “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” a rom-com with an Asian-American teen as the lead.

Clearly, Asian-Americans are killing it in film ― and that’s a welcome change given how bleak Asian representation in media has been up to this point: According to a 2016 diversity study, Asian actors nabbed only 3.9 percent of speaking roles in film, a stark contrast from the 73.7 percent white actors receive.

Maybe rom-coms like “Crazy Rich Asians” aren’t generally your cup of tea, but it’s still worth celebrating a movie that puts Asian and Asian-American stories at the forefront in a nuanced, heartfelt way.