10 Best Street Photographers In The World Right Now!

Obviously, the title of this article is mean to be both sarcastic and somewhat ironic. The list of photographers here are indeed great photographers, but how would one ever begin to know whether they are the “best in the world”? Despite this seemingly impossible task, many such articles populate the internet. Yet, aren’t these articles just someone’s list of who they think are the best? Behind every list is just another guy with a camera, or worse, an editor with a computer screen. Rarely are these lists compiled from truly global, peer-reviewed, and unbiased competitions or surveys. So, with all this said, here is my list of who I think are truly great street photographers. Essentially, I like each of these photographers for the unique element - signature - they bring to the genre. Oh, I’ve also made a point of not including my friends. I’ve not met anyone on this list. It’s a truly subjective list of great street photographers (in no particular order)! Oh, and don’t worry, there won’t be any BS street photography “workshop snake oil salespeople”, with three-piece California portfolios (who know who), masquerading as street photographers on this list! No siree! I don’t add names because they come up in Google under “street photographer”. Forget that nonsense. Enjoy!