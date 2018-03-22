17 Badass Black Superheroes Everyone Should Know

16 Shuri as Black Panther

As princess of Wakanda and her nation's smartest inventor, Shuri is nothing if not badass. Her accomplishments, while a driving force in the recent movie, are even more pronounced in the Marvel comic universe. In fact, she goes on to become the first woman to hold the Black Panther mantle. And after literally coming back from the dead, she's able to turn her body into stone (making her bulletproof) and to transform herself and those nearest into a flock of birds. That's in addition to bearing the powers from the sacred heart-shape herb. In short, Shuri is vibranium-grade black girl magic.