Hope is the theme for this year’s business bible verses for 2018. Hope is the foundation of our faith in Jesus Christ. When you stand up and chose the life of a business owner it is a lonely walk. There’s a never-ending range of emotions along side a lot of hard work including stress, fear, anxiety, excitement. But you can have peace despite feeling overwhelmed in your business. If you focus on hope, and the belief that God has something amazing in store for you, your business will be difference. It’s your attitude about challenges that has to change in order for you to channel God’s peace. Don’t trust your feelings. Live on facts, not your emotions. Meditation on abundance! Here are the 10 business bible verses for 2018.

Job 6: 11-13

“What strength do I have, that I should still hope? What prospects, that I should be patient? Do I have the strength of stone? Is my flesh bronze? Do I have any power to help myself, now that success has been driven from me?”

We must be patient in life and in business. In Christ, there is always hope. Success is never a straight line to the top. When you have a major challenge, he needs us to maintain our faith in God, as God is always working. We must always remember that his time is not our time. When things do not go our way in business, that is his way of protecting us from unknown trouble.

I Peter 1:3 NIV

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”

God have given us a new life through hope. When things are going wrong in your business, it’s hard to have hope, but you don't have a choice. You must find the strength to suffer a setback and live to fight another day. When you are mission driven in your business, (and you know that is your calling) you can’t let anything turn you around. You must always have hope.

Psalm 23 1-4 NIV

“The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

This is probably one the of best know versus in the bible, yet it is so often forgot. Man is the author of nothing. While our Heavenly Father gives us free will, he allows us to experience valleys, for it is in valleys that we draw closer to him.

Isaiah 41:10 ESV

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

The one things you need to be on guard about is negative self talk. When you make a mistake learn to forgive yourself quickly. Dwelling on negative words from customers or employees will just hold you back. Use negative feedback as an opportunity to grow, but don't hang on to it, Treat it like water off a duck’s back. Treat each day as a new start. Love yourself and be loving to others.

Romans 15: 2-3 NIV

“ Each of us should please our neighbors for their good, to build them up. For even Christ did not please himself but, as it is written: “The insults of those who insult you have fallen on me.”

As Christians, we can not have a business that is just focused on enriching ourselves. We must serve the community, our customers and our employees. As small business owners we lift up communities. Consider partnering with a charity, adopt a school, give your employees paid time to do volunteer service. Remember, no matter what we give we will never beat God giving.

Psalm 119:64 NIV

“The earth is filled with your love, Lord; teach me your decrees.”

God wants us to be known by how we love. The Lord filled the would with Peace, Joy and Love. His ways are not our ways, His thoughts are NOT our thoughts, thus we don't know his will, but we do know that love conquers all. When we are loving and kind things work out. He’s in the blessing business and his relief is always on time.

Zec. 4:10 NIV

“Do not despise these small beginnings, for the LORD rejoices to see the work begin, to see the plumb line in Zerubbabel’s hand.”

When you start your own business, it’s important to learn to celebrate small wins and consistent forward movement. Realize that as you start small and stay consistent you can build a sustainable small business.

II Corinthians 4:17 (AMP)

“For our momentary, light distress [this passing trouble] is producing for us an eternal weight of glory [a fullness] beyond all measure [surpassing all comparisons, a transcendent splendor and an endless blessedness]!”

In business, stress is part of the deal. But we need to always remember God is really in control. Your leadership and faith are required to rise above any tough situation that comes your way. Your business will grow into a large, flourishing plant if it is nurtured with your leadership the right way.

Matthew 21:22 NIV

“And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.”

Pray your way through any challenges you face in your business. It’s such an amazing thing that we are allowed to go to God in prayer. Take your burdens to the Lord and leave them there. It’s your access to your power source. It’s critical to believe that God will answer your prayer. Your faith is required to get your prayers answered.

Ephesians 6:18 NIV

“And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.”

Don't treat God like video on demand. Don't pray just when you are in trouble. Pray in advance and then make your plans. Make a daily appointment to talk with the Lord, and then wait on his promise. Don’t just pray for yourself, pray for others as well.

I pray that reading God’s word has encouraged you in your journey as an entrepreneur. If you want things to be different, it’s time to believe in what God said. It’s time to believe in what he promised.