10 High-Paying Jobs That People Genuinely Enjoy

Resolutions are supposed to be a little pie-in-the-sky. When it comes to goals, dreaming big is often a good thing to do (before you let too many practicalities or doubts keep you in the same place). If your new year’s goal has to do with job hunting for the first time, looking for new work, entering an unfamiliar field, or advancing where you are, consider which parameters you want to fuel your aspirations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the best jobs is a good place to start.

The top-10 jobs are based on a variety of factors including median salary, employment rate, stress level, and 10-year growth projection using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (So, it’s a no-brainer that so many jobs in the medical field make the list, as healthcare is a rapidly growing field.)

“Healthcare jobs are prominent on our list year after year and are predicted to continue growing rapidly within the job market by 2026,” says Rebecca Koenig, the careers reporter at U.S. News. “Healthcare goes beyond doctors and nursing professions — there is high demand for people to fill positions available in health care technology, at hospitals and elsewhere within the industry that tap into a variety of the categories we rank and that offer a low unemployment rate, a high median salary and robust job growth.”

Curious what other jobs top the list? Read on.

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Anaheim, CA: $118,670 San Francisco, CA: $122,420 Oakland, CA: $131,160 Seattle, WA: $132,080 San Jose, CA: $133,010

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Watertown, NY: $269,990 Charlotte, NC: $271,240 Eugene, OR: $282,810 Columbus, GA: $282,930 Peabody, MS: $283,550

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Santa Rosa, CA: $138,090 Cedar Rapids, IA: $142,210 Olympia, WA: $145,060 Las Vegas, NV: $146,350 Yuba City, CA: $149,740

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Vallejo, CA: $142,210 San Jose, CA: $145,480 Peabody, MA: $155,320 San Francisco, CA: $158,050 Altoona, PA: $180,520

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Tulsa, OK: $242,450 Chicago, IL: $259,370 Nassau County, NY: $264,480 Silver Spring, MD: $269,760 Hartford, CT: $274,230

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

San Diego, CA: $112,710 Raleigh, NC: $112,750 Wilmington, DE: $113,980 Newark, NJ: $127,330 Trenton, NJ: $146,840

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Cape Coral, FL: $252,540 Chattanooga, TN: $254,760 Jackson, MS: $262,270 Jacksonville, FL: $275,540 Salt Lake City, UT: $280,190

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Wilmington, DE: $274,790 Springfield, MS: $278,440 Gary, IN: $278,560 Portland, ME: $279,490 Tampa, FL: $281,580

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Tulsa, OK: $247,290 San Antonio, TX: 247,540 Los Angeles, CA: $253,080 Columbus, OH: $271,040 Nassau County, NY: $273,300

Salaries in the Best-Paying Cities

Cape Coral, FL: $274,940 Canton, OH: $275,480 Framingham, MS: $283,690 Sioux Falls, SD: $285,460

By: Judith Ohikuare