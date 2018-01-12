10 High-Waist Leggings That Will Stay Up During Your Next Workout

We can all agree there’s nothing more annoying than constantly interrupting your workout to pull up your pants. An avid runner myself, I’ve been on the search for leggings that will stay up on my most intense runs or during HIIT workouts.

That’s why I made it my personal mission to find leggings that will actually stay up during even the most intense workouts. Some of these I swear by, while others I’ve included because of their cult following with great reviews about their “no pull-up” policy.

If you’re on the lookout for leggings that won’t distract you from your next move, check out below 10 high-waist workout leggings that will stay up during your next workout: