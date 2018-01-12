HUFFPOST FINDS
10 High-Waist Leggings That Will Stay Up During Your Next Workout

Leave the pull-ups to your arm workout 💪

By Amanda Pena
We can all agree there’s nothing more annoying than constantly interrupting your workout to pull up your pants. An avid runner myself, I’ve been on the search for leggings that will stay up on my most intense runs or during HIIT workouts.

That’s why I made it my personal mission to find leggings that will actually stay up during even the most intense workouts. Some of these I swear by, while others I’ve included because of their cult following with great reviews about their “no pull-up” policy. 

If you’re on the lookout for leggings that won’t distract you from your next move, check out below 10 high-waist workout leggings that will stay up during your next workout:

  • 1 ZELLA Live In High Waist Leggings
    Nordstrom
    These highly-reviewed figure-sculpting leggings have moisture-wicking construction and a no-slip waistband for that extra fit. They're also available in plus-size!
  • 2 Old Navy High-Rise Run Leggings
    Old Navy
    Not only are these leggings extremely inexpensive but they stay with me during my long-distance runs or HIIT workouts.
  • 3 NIKE Power Sculpt Training Tights
    Nordstrom
    With moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric to help you stay dry and graduated compression to provide extra support for your glutes and quads, these tights will stay up during any workout.
  • 4 Plush Fleece-Lined Cropped Athletic Leggings with Hidden Pocket
    Zappos
    For those colder workout days, may these leggings motivate you to get up with fleece lining, a hidden pocket feature, and an elastic waistband for increased fit.
  • 5 High Rise Precision 7/8 Tight
    Athleta
    This premium compression fabric wicks, breathes and keeps it all together.
  • 6 High-Rise Yoga Leggings
    Gap
    For under $20, this is an affordable option for leggings that can go from hot yoga to casual within seconds
  • 7 The North Face Motivation Mesh Leggings
    6pm
    At under $40, the mesh leggings have performance fit to keep everything tight to the body for maximum support during high-performance activity.
  • 8 Alo High Waist Moto Leggings
    Nordstrom
    These leggings are the priciest one on our list, but if you know Alo you know their quality is incomparable. With a flattering high waistline, pintucked panels and mesh elements, these leggings are worth your buck.
  • 9 Marika Curves High Rise Control Top Leggings
    Nordstrom
    Go the extra mile in a chafe-free, flatlock-seamed construction that flatters every curve.
  • 10 FlipBelt Crops
    Amazon
    I SWEAR by these FlipBelt leggings. They forever stay up during my longest runs and they have multiple front pocket openings to fit my cellphone, keys, chapstick, and their ergonomic water bottle.

