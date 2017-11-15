10 Powerful Ways To Grow Your Business Using Facebook Lead Ads

When Facebook introduced lead ads to the public in early 2016, marketers were quick to flood the platform with millions and millions of ad dollars. Here we are today with 2018 fast approaching, and advertisers have already spent over 17 billion dollars on Facebook in the first half of 2017 alone. With that, it’s impossible to ignore how allocating a portion of your marketing budget to Facebook is a valuable tool for most businesses. At Sociallybuzz, our ad development team spent about 65% of our client’s ad budgets on lead generation ads in 2017. If you’re looking to generate leads for your business and have not utilized Facebook’s lead generation marketing objective, it’s time to find out why Facebook is a MUST for any marketing budget. If we still haven’t convinced you, here’s a list of the 10 powerful ways to use Facebook lead ads to grow your business.

1) Find People Who Want to Hear From Your Business.

Being able to target the consumers who are actually interested in what your business has to offer is very important. Facebook lead ads objective allow you to narrow down the type of consumer you want to reach allowing you the ability to acquire warm, fresh leads. No matter what goals your business is looking to achieve, targeting the most detailed audience is a great way to generate the leads your business needs to grow. You can target people by age, gender, income, as well as behaviors. This will help you target the appropriate audience for your product or service.

2) Retrieve and Respond to Leads in Real Time.

Facebook leads become available to you and your team the second a lead hits the ‘Submit’ button on your form. Facebook’s API makes it easy to sync your leads with your CRM or email inbox so you can avoid checking leads manually. In addition to getting leads in real-time, it’s also important to contact your leads as you receive them. Calling a lead within 60 minutes of acquiring their information makes converting on that lead 7 times more likely.

3) Use Facebook Lead Form

Facebook’s lead form is easy to navigate and user friendly. Submitting a lead takes 2 steps for the user creating an easy and quick way to acquire lead information. Lead generation ads are non-invasive and feel like a part of the Facebook process.

4) Collect Leads Across all Devices.

With Facebook’s advanced targeting options, your business can target mobile, tablet and desktop users with ease. You can also select which of these options you’d like to exclude from your campaign. With Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram, you can also choose to display your Facebook ads on Instagram’s mobile and tablet platform.

5) Target Brand New Customers

Target Facebook users who have never liked or interacted with your page before by excluding the Facebook users already connected to your brand. This ensures that all targeted users are fresh, brand new customers. These users’ 1st impression to your brand can now be curated through the initial point of contact you make with the lead, either by email, phone, text, etc.

6) Use Facebook Pixel

Use Facebook pixel to find new customers who are similar to your website visitors by creating a lookalike audience. This makes conversion tracking, optimization and remarketing easier than ever. Reach a warmer audience daily, using retargeting options that put you in front of the people who have already expressed interest in your business.

7) Create Extensive Email Lists

While acquiring lead information, you can build extensive email lists of the leads you sign up. You can even exclude these sign ups from your future ads, saving you precious ad dollars. Utilizing email lists for follow up email campaigns is another great way to contact users and gauge interest in your business.

8) Choose the Questions You Want to Ask.

Facebook gives you the opportunity to customize questions that can be altered towards your business to gather leads. When creating your lead ads form, you can ask custom questions. Please make sure your custom questions follow Facebook's lead ads policies.

9) Create Split Test

Test ad sets against each other to understand which strategies give you the best result. Test creative, placement, audience, and delivery optimization directly from Facebook. Identifying what’s delivering results with a side-by-side comparison can improve your ROI an additional 43%.

10) Use Captivating and Relevant Creative

Carefully selecting images or videos that accurately represents your brand is a great way to create awareness and a great pre-first impression with prospects. People you target may not realize they have a need for your business until they see your ad. Using the right creative will help people from scrolling pass your ad and more importantly get them to act.