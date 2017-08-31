"American Pickers" (2010 to present)

Ever want to stop by a stranger's house and buy the garbage in their yard?



No, because that's gross? That's not the view when it comes to "American Pickers."



In the show, which premiered in 2010, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz travel around the country buying junk from other people, saying it's worth a lot of money, and then selling it in their stores.



You know what they say: One man's trash is another man's show on the History channel.