PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

10 TV Shows to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

10/17/2017 01:00 pm ET

There’s a time and a place for feel-good shows, but sometimes, we’re in the mood for something a little more, shall we say, emotionally draining. Here, ten shows we turn on when we need a good cry.

Related: 40 Movies to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

NBC

THIS IS US

Probably the most tears per minute of any TV show ever.

Watch it on: NBC and Hulu

ABC

PARENTHOOD

The sadness lies in how damn relatable it is.

Watch it on: Netflix

NETFLIX

BOJACK HORSEMAN

For an animated show about an anthropomorphic horse, BoJack has made us weep on no fewer than 11 occasions.

Watch it on: Netflix

ABC

GREY’S ANATOMY

With 14 seasons under its belt, this medical drama has no shortage of tear-jerking moments.

Watch it on: ABC, Hulu and Netflix

Related: 10 of the Most Shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Moments as Measured by Our Tears

ABC

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

For a comedy, HIMYM has a surprising number of tender moments. (Like when Marshall’s dad dies.)

Watch it on: Netflix

HULU

HANDMAID’S TALE

Watch this and alternate between tears and genuine concern.

Watch it on: Hulu

AMC

BREAKING BAD

Momentary periods of respite (in the form of dark humor) didn’t make the constant death, despair and destruction any less crushing.

Watch it on: Netflix

HBO

SIX FEET UNDER

The scene: The series’ last. The song: “Breathe Me” by Sia.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime

HBO

GAME OF THRONES

Sometimes you’ll cry out of fear; other times it’ll be because of the Red Wedding

Watch it on: HBO and Amazon Prime

Related: 9 Shows to Watch to Get You Through ‘Game of Thrones’ Withdrawal

NBC

THE VOICE

On the plus side, lots of the darkest contestant backstories have happy endings.

Watch it on: NBC and Hulu

Related:

11 Books for When You Need a Good Ugly-Cry

15 TV Shows That Are Better Than the Book

7 of the Best TV Shows and Movies to Help You Get Over a Breakup

11 TV Shows You Can Watch with Your Significant Other (and Actually Enjoy)

The 10 Best TV Series Finales of All Time (Spoiler Alerts Abound)

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
10 TV Shows to Watch When You Need a Good Cry

CONVERSATIONS