10 Ways To Be A Better You in the New Year

Hoping to make 2018 the best year yet? Here are 10 ways to be a better you for the upcoming year:

1. Be your own best friend.

In order to put your best foot forward, try and ensure proper self-care. How? Manage your time so you get good nutrition, adequate rest and anything else that can help you feel motivated and upbeat.

2. Plan ahead.

Why does planning count? Planning can help you make the most of your time, either by working towards goals that you’ve thought of or by setting aside time for a well-earned vacation. By investing now, you’re more likely to reap positive returns later, both emotionally and physically.

3. Stay invested.

When you feel like your resolutions or goals lack the needed effort, figure out what drives you so you’ll stay invested in longer term projects as well as personal and or professional ambitions. If you’re still searching for that ideal career, consider your skills and passion to make the optimal investment.

4. Uplift more.

Making a genuine effort to stay positive will feed into all aspects of your life. If you haven’t already, try your hand at uplifting yourself by staying healthy, thinking optimistically, feeling hopeful, and likely you’ll have a positive impact on others while doing so.

5. Work smart.

Stay focused on your goals, both near and long term, in order to get the biggest return from your personal investment. If you’re unsure how to ‘work smart,’ try to figure out your goals first, and next map out how you’ll get there.

6. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Many major endeavors require team effort. Asking for help is a sign of wisdom and not a sign of weakness. Asking frequently is a sign that you care, undoubtedly a positive trait. Being stubborn can get you to a dead end quickly, so steer toward success by asking questions and often from those you trust.

7. Stay loving, and often.

Stay loving, often, and you’ll find frustration, worry and other preoccupations can fade away quickly and naturally.

8. Learn from others.

Trying to learn from others is not only a reflection of intelligence; it can reveal empathy, willingness to build character, can demonstrate open-mindedness, and can support understanding. Stay open to learning, and success could soon follow.

9. Stay courageous.

By persevering day in and day out, you are showing how courageous you can be. Keep channeling your courage by making a difference in your own and potentially others’ lives if possible, first and foremost by reaching for your goals.

10. Do what you do best, and often.

When you find a strength in your repertoire, make sure to channel and fine-tune it. Whether you’re savvy at business or passionate at baking, building on your strengths will keep you busy and your time well spent.