Boy Says Teacher Told Him It Will Be His Fault When Police Shoot Him At Age 16

Malachi Pearson, a 10-year-old black boy, says a teacher used the prospect of his death in a police shooting to chastise him when he was goofing off at school.

The fourth-grader at Rosehill Elementary School in Lenexa, Kansas, told FOX 4 that he was playing around with a friend in a lunch line when the unidentified teacher intercepted and pushed the two children apart, assuming they were fighting.

“She told me when you turn 16 and the police shoot you, the only person you can be mad at is yourself,” he said.

Malachi said the comment made him cry. His father was shot and killed in Kansas City when he was just an infant.

Mahogany Foster, Malachi’s mother, said she was outraged when her son told her about the incident, and she pulled him out of Rosehill Elementary two days later.

“That was a low blow, and that was something personal,” she said of the teacher’s comment. “You shouldn’t say it to any child.”

Foster said the district assistant superintendent told her the teacher had been put on leave. But a representative for Shawnee Mission School District told FOX 4 that due to federal law, it cannot discuss any disciplinary actions against the teacher.

Rosehill Elementary School did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

One Twitter user shared Malachi’s story online on Monday, writing, “I don’t think people talk about the cruel things people in positions of authority say to Black children enough.”

“Black children face this type of stuff from the home to classroom and it’s extremely harmful. This teacher deserves to be fired.”

The post prompted many other people of color to share their experiences with racism in school.

I had a teacher tell me I'll be a teenage mother and highschool drop out by the age of 16. She should've gotten fired, but all she did was cry when confronted, got suspended w/ pay and they just switched my class. pic.twitter.com/gsBVFU62nh — Melanin Malone 💎👸🏾 (@PreMed_anno) May 22, 2018

I'll never forget when I was in the 5th grade my class went on a field trip and we were in a dark room. My white teacher said "I can't see any of my black kids." At the time I didn't realize how racist that comment was till I was in High School. — 🌼 (@purposezen81) May 22, 2018

There was a “guidance counselor” in high school that used to tell all the black students they should just drop out now and work at McDonald’s. More specifically he used to tell the girls that they would be good for nothing but lying on their backs 😣😪 — Crystal 💜💜💜 (@pccarter95) May 22, 2018

Takes me back to second & fourth grade. I wasn’t great in math my 2nd grade teacher would show my failing grade in front of the entire class and the 4th grade teacher was just a mean old lady. Thankful to have gone to black school for middle and high school with black teachers. — Paige Danielle (@PaigeDanyelly) May 22, 2018

I confronted a gym teacher in Baltimore for talking reckless ignorance to students. Telling them they all would be either pregnant or selling drugs. The principle sided with him saying he didn’t mean it that way. I moved two weeks later. — BlackJacque (@PegramProblems) May 22, 2018

My high school art teacher told me on multiple occasions that she didn’t understand why anyone even liked me, that my rents were wasting money on me and that I’d never succeed. I declined acceptance at the best art school in SA purely cause of the psychological damage she caused. — Harmonica Sunbeam (@aphiwemhlanga) May 22, 2018

im thankful I had angry black parents. my (white) college advisor insisted I couldn’t get into anything other than city college (there’s absolutely nothing wrong with city/state schools). my parents ignored his list and I ended up going to an Ivy League school on scholarship 👀👀 — cambodian bodega cat (@JonathanEGreig) May 22, 2018

People are sharing their stories so I figure I should say that my 8th grade math teacher, Mr. Fletcher said I’d be dead or in jail by the time I got halfway through high school. I went on to get two degrees and I’m working on my third. That definitely wasn’t what I needed though. — Shahem . (@PettyNegr0) May 22, 2018