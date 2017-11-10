It’s no secret that the startup world and tech sector can often look like a big fraternity. And when you dig into the data you can see why. Women startup founders raise roughly 2% of all venture funding, even though they own 38% of the businesses in the U.S., according to Techcrunch.

Over the past two years, I’ve been doing my own research. I have talked with close to 2,000 women-led startups and investors through our Women Startup Challenges. And here’s what I’ve learned.

While there is no shortage of women-led ventures who are launching game changing products, many investors have a pipeline problem in connecting with diverse-led startups because the investor world is a mirrorocracy. 89% of partners at VC firms are men. Investors tend to network with people in their personal networks for deal flow. They also rely on warm intros from startup founders they have worked with. If women are not part of VCs networks and not in VCs portfolios, women can not access capital to scale their startups.

If you can’t find women-led startups in your pipeline that are doing interesting, noteworthy, and innovative work in tech, here’s a list of 100 women in tech to follow on Twitter where you can begin to expand your network.

Entrepreneurs and Technologists

Investors