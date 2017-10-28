11 Cozy French Recipes To Warm Up Your Weekend

When we think of French food, we typically imagine fancy white tablecloth restaurants and pâtisseries with pyramids of pastel-colored macarons. But when the French cook at home, they gravitate to simple (yet incredibly delicious) comfort food. From beef bourguignon to potatoes au gratin, here are 11 tried and true recipes that’ll transport you to a cozy French kitchen.

In this classic French stew known as beef bourguignon, beef chuck is seared in olive oil and then braised in a rich wine sauce until meltingly tender. It will warm you up from the inside out. GET THE RECIPE

This quiche is insanely delicious. Doing away with the crust cuts down on prep time, cook time, and carbs — and everyone knows the cheesy custard is the best part anyway. GET THE RECIPE

Like an apple pie without the pan, this rustic tart consists of a thin layer of sliced apples baked on top of a buttery, flaky crust. You don’t have to fuss over crimping the dough into a pie plate — the charm of this dessert lies in its imperfections. GET THE RECIPE

This creamy soup, AKA Potage Parmentier, is a French classic. It’s versatile too: serve it chilled for Vichyssoise or top it with bacon, fried leeks, fresh herbs, or diced vegetables to make it your own. GET THE RECIPE

Rubbing the chicken with a lemon-scented herb butter takes it to the next level. This is perfect dish to enjoy a cozy meal with your family around the dinner table. GET THE RECIPE

Unlike most vegetable gratins, which are made with a béchamel sauce, this one is made with heavy cream. The cream is poured right over the sprouts in the roasting pan, so you can make the whole recipe in one dish (and no dirtying up extra pots and pans). GET THE RECIPE

Created by a French chef, these rich individual chocolate cakes with oozing molten centers are easy enough for even the novice baker to make at home. GET THE RECIPE

I love this elegant lentil soup for its many layers of flavor: the smokiness of the bacon, the earthiness of the lentils, the sweetness of the onions and carrots, and the acidity of the tomatoes. It’s made with French green lentils (lentilles du Puy), which hold their shape when cooked and thicken the soup without turning it to sludge. GET THE RECIPE

This dish involves layering thinly sliced potatoes with heavy cream (a lot of it!) and grated cheese and then baking until the cream reduces and blankets the potatoes in a rich, creamy sauce. The indulgence is worth it! GET THE RECIPE

This recipe was inspired by my semester abroad in France, when everyday for lunch, I would walk to the pastry shop near my university and treat myself to a warm individual quiche fromage — a delicious little habit that quickly cost me all my skinny jeans. GET THE RECIPE