08/29/2018 12:39 pm ET

11 Of Our Favorite Home Finds From Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

Get couches, side tables, bedding, rugs and more up to 75 percent off.
By Brittany Nims

The arrival of Labor Day means it’s nearly time to pack away those  best-selling sandals you snagged from Zappos, but it’s also time to rethink your living space for fall.

Whether you’re a college student who wants to add some personality to a tiny first apartment, or you need some fresh home decor ahead of the holidays, Labor Day is the time to do it, especially with all of the Labor Day weekend sales going on right now.

One sale to worth keeping front of mind is Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 4, you can snag brand new home swag from the furniture and home decor brand for a fraction of the price. We’re talking up to 75 percent off home essentials like couches, side tables, toss pillows, bedding, rugs, lighting and more. 

To narrow down the selection, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite home items that are on sale right now. But get a move on, some of these finds are bound to sell out sooner than later. 

Below, 11 of our favorite home finds from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale:

  • 1 Wasser Coffee Table
    Normally $270, on sale for $120.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mistana-wasser-coffee-table-mtna508
  • 2 Wayfair Basics 12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
    Normally $55, on sale for $44.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/wayfair-basics-wayfair-basics-
  • 3 Colvard 3 Piece Floating Shelf Set
    Normally $26, on sale for $17. <br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/storage-organization/pdp/mercury-row-colvard-3-pie
  • 4 Lilah White Area Rug
    Closeout prices, from $33 to $320.&nbsp;<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/rugs/pdp/andover-mills-lilah-white-area-r
  • 5 Montgomery Coffee Table
    Normally $95, on sale for $65.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/langley-street-montgomery-coffee-tabl
  • 6 Kahnah Bar Cart
    Normally $259, on sale for $108.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/trent-austin-design-kahnah-bar-cart
  • 7 Garren Sofa
    Normally $400, on sale for $313.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mercury-row-garren-sofa-mrow8007.ht
  • 8 Cercis 30" Bar Stool
    Normally $110, on sale for $42.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/trent-austin-design-cercis-30-bar-st
  • 9 Camborne Sideboard
    Normally $400, on sale for $285.<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/winston-porter-camborne-sideboard-c
  • 10 Sand Springs End Table
    Normally $130, on sale for $86.&nbsp;<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/trent-austin-design-sand-sprin
  • 11 Rhys Platform Bed
    Normally $229, on sale for $119.&nbsp;<br>Get it <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/langley-street-rhys-platform-
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
