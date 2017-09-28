HUFFPOST FINDS
09/28/2017 02:35 pm ET

11 Essentials You Need To Host The Perfect Tailgate Party

It's not just about the game.
By Amanda Pena
Hero Images via Getty Images

Football season is back, which means one thing. Tailgating season is back.

Even though the game is the most exciting part of the tailgate, that doesn’t mean incredible accessories ― like a good grill or a reliable satellite ― can’t add to the experience. After all, nothing ruins a tailgate faster than a glitchy TV or lukewarm burgers and hotdogs. 

Below, check out 11 essentials you need to host the perfect tailgate, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Pongbot, $46
    Amazon
    It's a moving beer pong robot that has sensor technology to prevent it from falling off the table. Need we say more? Get it here.
  • 2 Tailbrella, $140
    Amazon
    This tailgate-hitch umbrella is a must-have for your next game. Get it on Amazon.
  • 3 Football, $13
    Amazon
    If you don't play the actual sport you're watching, did you even really tailgate? Get it on Amazon.
  • 4 Warm Blanket, $20
    Bed Bath Beyond
    As the season goes on, the weather will get colder. Come prepared. Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • 5 Generator, $430
    Amazon
    This might be a little pricey, but the worst thing that could happen in a tailgate is for you to lose power. Get it on Amazon.
  • 6 Bluetooth Speaker, $34
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 7 Large Cooler, $56
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • 8 Satellite Tailgater Bundler, $399
    Amazon
    Don't be the person with a glitchy game. Get it on Amazon.
  • 9 Fryer, $79
    Amazon
    Impress your friends and change the game this tailgate season with this fryer from Amazon.
  • 10 Folding Table and Chairs, $65+
    Target
    Get it at Target. And these $10 chairs as well!
  • 11 Tailgate In A Box, $25
    Amazon
    For when you're just not much of a planner. Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
