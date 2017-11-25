12 Make-Ahead Brunch Recipes That Make Hosting A Breeze

Make the mornings special for your guests (and easy for you) with these make-ahead brunch recipes. From Sausage & Cheddar Bread Pudding to Drunken Caramel French Toast, all of these delicious, stress-free dishes are perfect for the holiday season.

Bread pudding is usually sweet, but it can be made savory too. This version, brimming with sweet pork sausage and sharp cheddar, is deeply flavored with a golden crust and creamy interior. It’s perfect for entertaining because it can be made ahead of time and feeds a crowd. GET THE RECIPE

Baked oatmeal is a comforting Amish breakfast casserole with a consistency similar to bread pudding. There are endless variations — the recipe is easily adapted with whatever fruits and nuts you have on hand — but this version with apples, plump raisins and a crunchy walnut topping is my favorite. GET THE RECIPE

This easy and elegant smoked salmon spread is all you need to jazz up a bagel brunch. Bonus: it can be made days ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

Chai is the actual word for tea in many countries but when we say chai in the States, we’re usually referring to Masala chai, a smooth and calming beverage made of black tea, milk, and fragrant Indian spices. Here, I’ve taken my favorite banana bread recipe and infused it with warm chai spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and allspice. GET THE RECIPE

This elegant quiche is made with a generous layer of buttery leeks and a rich Parmesan-flavored custard. Use a good quality store-bought crust to make it easy. GET THE RECIPE

Rich and tender from the addition of sour cream, and jam-packed with chocolate chips, this is the kind of old-fashioned, homey cake that appeals to just about everyone — and it’s easy to make. GET THE RECIPE

This traditional Jewish dish is made from egg noodles. Much like a French toast or egg casserole, kugel can be made in advance, refrigerated and baked before serving. You’ll love the thick and crunchy cinnamon streusel. GET THE RECIPE

Sweet, orange-scented and chock-full of cranberries and walnuts, this bread is perfect for the holidays. And it’s a great way to use up all those leftover fresh cranberries leftover from Thanksgiving. GET THE RECIPE

Who says you can’t have cookies for breakfast? These are a world apart from the brick-like biscotti sold in most coffee shops. When you dunk them in coffee, they soften, becoming rich, chocolaty and decadent. GET THE RECIPE

This elegant brunch strata — really a savory bread pudding with spinach, cheese and cubes of bread baked in custard — is ideal for entertaining. You do all of the preparation the night before and then let it rest in the fridge overnight. The next morning you simply turn the oven on, place the strata in, and effortlessly wait for brunch to emerge. GET THE RECIPE

Part booze, part French toast, part bread pudding — how could you go wrong? This is the ideal holiday brunch dish because you assemble it the night before, let it sit in the fridge overnight, then just pop it in the oven when everyone wakes up. GET THE RECIPE

This recipe was inspired by the homemade granola served The Inn at Occidental in Sonoma County, CA. With crisp clusters of old-fashioned oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, toasted coconut, honey, and wheat germ, it’s delicious and nutritious. GET THE RECIPE