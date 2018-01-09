'13 Reasons Why' Actor Accused Of Stealing From Elderly People

Bryan Box, who played the role of Jamie Garrison in the first season of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of stealing from elderly San Francisco Bay Area residents.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, Box, 23, faces nine felony counts of burglary, possession of stolen property and theft by a caretaker of an elder.

Box, of Vallejo, California, reportedly worked as a home health care aide in Marin County before he landed the minor role in the Netflix series. The same individuals he had once cared for ― at least six of them ― were those he allegedly targeted.

Authorities claim that Box committed the crimes between Sept. 22 and Nov. 7 of last year. He allegedly visited some of the victims before stealing from them, police said.

Tiburon Police Department Bryan Box was reportedly arrested on suspicion of stealing valuables from elderly people.

The booty reportedly ranged from medications to jewelry. One victim had approximately $50,000 in items missing, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Box was arrested on Dec. 29, after police executed a search warrant at his home. They allegedly found some of the stolen items inside his residence and others at an area pawn shop.

The actor, who was released after posting a $250,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in Marin Superior Court next week for his arraignment.

“13 Reasons Why” returns to Netflix for a second season later this year. In a statement to People magazine, Netflix said Box “is no longer working on the show.”