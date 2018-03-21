13 Stunning GIFs Show Puerto Rico's Road To Recovery

Six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, there are signs of recovery.

Agence France-Presse photojournalist Ricardo Aduengo recently returned to where he took some of his most striking post-hurricane shots to show how the island’s transformation is progressing. He captured once-flooded areas now beginning to be repaired, and shows major highways ripped apart by the storm now reopen to traffic.

The images are promising, but Puerto Rico still has a long way to go. Portions of the island are still without power, cellphone service and electricity, living in houses with torn-off roofs and gasoline-powered generators, even though official government figures show most services have been restored.

See the transformation of Puerto Rico in the GIFs below.