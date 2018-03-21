ENVIRONMENT
13 Stunning GIFs Show Puerto Rico's Road To Recovery

Six months after Hurricane Maria, progress is being made.
By Chris McGonigal
Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, there are signs of recovery.

Agence France-Presse photojournalist Ricardo Aduengo recently returned to where he took some of his most striking post-hurricane shots to show how the island’s transformation is progressing. He captured once-flooded areas now beginning to be repaired, and shows major highways ripped apart by the storm now reopen to traffic.

The images are promising, but Puerto Rico still has a long way to go. Portions of the island are still without power, cellphone service and electricity, living in houses with torn-off roofs and gasoline-powered generators, even though official government figures show most services have been restored. 

Many Puerto Ricans have left the island ― and some may never return. And the tourist industry is still in big trouble. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has encouraged people to help the island recover by visiting and spending money there.

See the transformation of Puerto Rico in the GIFs below. 

  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    An aerial view of the flooded neighborhood of Juana Matos on Sept. 22, 2017, and then on March 18, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    Cars drive through a flooded road in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Sept. 21, 2017, and then on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    A house destroyed by hurricane winds is seen in Corozal on Sept. 24, 2017, and then on March 18, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    Cars drive through flooded streets on Sept. 21, 2017, and then on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    A house destroyed by hurricane winds in Barranquitas on Sept. 24, 2017, and then on March 18, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    A car drives on a damaged road in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao on Oct. 2, 2017, and then the same road on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    A damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24, 2017, and then the same location on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    An aerial view of the flooded neighborhood of Juana Matos on Sept. 22, 2017, and then on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    Damage in Fajardo on Sept. 21, 2017, and then the same location on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    Downed power line poles and damaged palm trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Humacao on Oct. 2, 2017, and then on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    An area hit by Hurricane Maria in Fajardo on Sept. 20, 2017, and the same area on March 17, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    An aerial view of the damage caused by La Plata River in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, on Sept. 24, 2017, and then on March 18, 2018.
  • Ricardo Aduengo/AFP/Getty Images
    A house that was washed away by heavy surf during the passing of Hurricane Maria is seen in Manati on Oct. 6, 2017, and then on March 18, 2018.
