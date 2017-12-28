13 Useful Retirement Planning Tips for Entrepreneurs

While retirement may not be on your mind currently as an entrepreneur, the sooner you start planning for this milestone, the better. Before anything else, you need to consider the ways that you will be able to save for your retirement while also keeping your business running today. So, what tips or tricks can you employ to ensure that you will be financially able to retire when ready?

A. Set Up a Roth IRA

You may not have a company 401(k), but you should take advantage of the long-term benefits of a Roth IRA, which will grow and compound over time (tax free) and be removed (again, tax free) when you are at retirement age. - Jeff Epstein, Ambassador

A. Opt for a Solo 401(k)

If you are a business with no full-time employees (other than you and your spouse), you are eligible for a Solo 401(k), also known as the self-employed 401(k). The benefit to this is that you can contribute up to $50,000 of business income pre-tax ($100,000 if you set up a plan for yourself and your spouse). In 2016, I was able to cut my tax bill by $19,500 thanks to this benefit. - Bryan Kesler, CPA Exam Guide

A. Invest in Technology

Put 10 percent of your annual income into the top performing technology stocks. The compound return rate will give you millions after 20 years, especially if you increase your salary or income over the years. - Duran Inci, Optimum7

A. Buy Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a unique investment opportunity, but make sure you don't put in money that you can't afford to lose. It's risky and volatile, but the payoffs can be great. For example, bitcoin is now trading over $7,000, and a couple years ago it was around $200. But bitcoin isn't the only one seeing huge returns. Take a look at Ethereum and ICOs as well. - Jared Atchison, WPForms

A. Get a Pro to Help With the Details

Protect yourself from noisy amateurs with a clear game plan. There are thousands of strategies within the retirement plan space that allow generous benefits to be tastefully tilted to the entrepreneur or key executives, while providing an excellent employee benefit. Look for a specialist and have a 20-minute chat, you'll be surprised at the huge tax perks along the road to building wealth. - Krzysztof 'Kris' Garlewicz, ProsperiFi, LLC

A. Include It in the Budget

Make it a budget line item. Many people don't add it in as a critical need along with their monthly short-term costs. But it's just as important, if not more. Putting it in the budget will mean you will have less to spend at Starbucks, the movies or the mall, but it will mean that you have a retirement fund when you need it most. - Andrew O'Connor, American Addiction Centers

A. Create a Monthly Recurring Income Stream

Monthly recurring income streams are great because they allow you to generate passive income and live a retired lifestyle without being solely dependent on the fluctuations of the market. You can set up monthly income streams by investing in rental properties, utilizing Airbnb or creating a SaaS business. - Syed Balkhi, OptinMonster

A. Save 10 Percent of All Your Earnings

Make this a standard about your approach to saving. Take 10 percent of your finances and place it into savings accounts or low-risk investments. This applies whether you are an entrepreneur or not. The effects are cumulative. As your wealth grows, real estate becomes a very worthy investment. - Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

A. Use an App to Regularly Contribute Small Amounts

There are apps that let you save and invest for retirement where you take small amounts and incrementally add and buy into mutual funds that help build that retirement account, from even a little. Doing so can lead to larger amounts that grow even when you think it won't amount to much. - Zach Binder, Bell + Ivy

A. Follow Einstein's Theory

Albert Einstein is believed to have said that compound interest is “the most powerful force in the universe.” If you start young, that compound interest can work harder than any human ever could. I recommend buying a house as early as possible and putting in at least 10 percent. Don't look at the account often and remember; that is not your money until you retire. - Tommy Mello, A1 Garage Door Repair

A. Don't Bank on an Exit

While all entrepreneurs secretly (and sometimes not so secretly) dream of a big "exit" down the line, it's dangerous to bank your retirement on that happening. There are a million reasons why you might not sell your business, so preparing along the way ensures you don't have an "oh no" moment in your golden years. - Ross Beyeler, Growth Spark

A. Diversify and Never Retire

Diversify your activities and most importantly, never retire. A true entrepreneur will never reach a point of full satisfaction. Plus, it's my personal belief that retirement is really not good for you. Any entrepreneur should diversify and when your financials allow it, invest in real estate for your peace of mind. It is best to invest in a new development and in an area that you believe in. - Adrian Ghila, Luxe RV, Inc.

A. Don't Retire Early

Just step out of the day-to-day jobs and move into advisory or steering committee type positions. Chances are, if you are a successful entrepreneur, you’ll struggle to fully retire. It’s addictive work! Find ways to stay involved that are enjoyable and allow you to invest as much or as little time as you have. That way you can still enjoy retirement! - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

