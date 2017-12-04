Winter bulk is real. You know the struggle; head out into the cold with layers comprised of a heat-tech undershirt, a sweater, gloves, a hat, and then, for an added layer of sweat, a huge winter coat.

The quest to find a non-puffy puffer coat is real, but that’s why we did the work for you and found 13 puffer coats in all sizes that won’t bulk up your look. Whether you’re going for a cropped look or something long and lean, these puffer coats won’t compromise on style, heat protection, and functionality.