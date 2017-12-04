HUFFPOST FINDS
13 Women's Puffer Jackets That Don't Add Bulk

The non-puffy puffer coat does exist.
By Amanda Pena
Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Winter bulk is real. You know the struggle; head out into the cold with layers comprised of a heat-tech undershirt, a sweater, gloves, a hat, and then, for an added layer of sweat, a huge winter coat.

The quest to find a non-puffy puffer coat is real, but that’s why we did the work for you and found 13 puffer coats in all sizes that won’t bulk up your look. Whether you’re going for a cropped look or something long and lean, these puffer coats won’t compromise on style, heat protection, and functionality.

See below 13 women’s puffer jackets that don’t add bulk:

  • 1 Everlane's Lightweight Puffer Jacket
    Everlane
    Everlane recently came out with a line of puffers that are functional, flattering, and able to withstand almost any sort of dropping temperatures. For under $100, this well constructed puffer is worth the money.
  • 2 Express Zip Front Short Puffer Coat
    Express
    This down coat surrounds you with warmth, but won't seem bulky at all with its cropped design and drawstring hem. Get it while it's on-sale for almost 50% off from $98.
  • 3 H&M Lightweight Down Jacket
    HM
    Look for a fitted silhouette when searching for the perfect puffer that won't add bulk. This premium one by H&M is figure flattering, has a stand-up collar for a sleek look, and is under $50.
  • 4 Macy's 32 Degrees Packable Down Puffer Coat
    Macys
    Anything that's packable means that it certainly won't add any bulk. Not only will the length of this coat keep you insanely warm, but it's extremely flattering and lightweight.
  • 5 Athleta Responsible Down Jacket
    Athleta
    Made with responsibly sourced down, this slim insulation piece features recycled fabric and is water- and wind-resistant.
  • 6 Adidas Outdoor Flyloft Jacket
    Zappos
    We love the compactness of this sporty jacket. The lightweight, synthetic insulation mimics the high warmth-to-weight ratio of natural down. 
  • 7 Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Parka
    Uniqlo
    This slender cut won't add any bulk to your look. 
  • 8 Swiss Tech Women's Plus-Size Long Hooded Puffer Jacket
    Jet
    This jacket is perfect for those cool days when a vest isn't warm enough but a heavier jacket is too stuffy or restrictive.
  • 9 Land's End Plus Size Lightweight Down Jacket
    Lands End
    Featherlight and bulk-free, this down jacket slides over sweaters and such with ease.
  • 10 The North Face Bombay Jacket
    Zappos
    Don't be fooled by the slimness of this jacket. For under $100, this insulated jacket keeps you toasty and warm in cold conditions.
  • 11 Laundry By Shelli Segal Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
    Nordstrom Rack
    This coat is not only 61% off from $245, but has an elastic band at the back to ensure a figure flattering fit. 
  • 12 Save the Duck Long Basic Nylon Coat
    Zappos
    This fitted puffer coat shields you from the cold without weighing you down. And in this gorgeous green color? What more could you ask for when looking for the perfect winter puffer?
  • 13 Swiss Tech Women's Heavyweight Puffer Coat With Faux Fur Trim
    Walmart
    For under $40, this jacket has inward seaming for a snug fit and comes in a multitude of universal colors.

