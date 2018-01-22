HUFFPOST FINDS
01/22/2018 06:30 pm ET

14 Romantic Gifts That Can Be Delivered

Think inside the delivery box.

By Amanda Pena

Whether you’re in a long-distance relationship or are simply not into the cheesiness of V-Day, Valentine’s Day gifts that can be signed, sealed and delivered can be just as thoughtful as a handmade ticket collage of every movie you’ve both seen together. (And, let’s face it, we’re not all cut out for unique, handmade romantic gifts year after year). 

Think inside the box this Valentine’s Day with deliverable gifts, like a traditional assortment of beautiful flowers, a home-cooked meal night at home for two, or sexy couples gifts that’ll make your Valentine say, “Be mine!”

Take a look below at 14 romantic gifts that can be delivered:

  • 1 Give the gift of a home-cooked dinner
    Kurhan via Getty Images
    There's nothing like sharing a delicious meal with your loved one. Spend V-Day at home with a Blue Apron meal that'll beat any packed restaurant. 
  • 2 A long-distance touch lamp so you can feel a little bit closer
    Uncommon Goods
    For the relationships that require a bit of travel, this long distance touch lamp is the perfect solution to when you're missing your S.O. 
  • 3 A gift that keeps on giving
    Cratejoy
    Instead of getting them a generic gift, get them a subscription box from Cratejoy. Cratejoy has hundreds of boxes for specific interests like wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, and more, so there's something for everyone.
  • 4 A cute surprise from Amazon's Valentine's Day gift shop
    Amazon
    If you're in search of heartwarming gifts that can be delivered in two days, check out Amazon's Valentine's Day gift shop for some inspo.
  • 5 A fresh-baked goodie from Bake Me A Wish
    Bake Me A Wish
    Indulge your sweetie this Valentine's Day with a delicious gourmet bakery delivery from Bake Me A Wish.
  • 6 A surprise delivery of fresh flowers
    Pro Flowers
    There's nothing quite like receiving a beautiful bouquet of flowers on V-Day. And with super fast, perfectly timed delivery, it's the perfect timeless gift.
  • 7 Tickets to their favorite show
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    If your S.O. is looking forward to some show or concert, surprise them with e-tickets
  • 8 Greenery they won't be able to kill
    Lulas Garden
    For those with a green thumb, speak to their plant soul and get them the gift of deliverable succulents from Lula's Garden.
  • 9 A monthly delivery of new wine
    Wine of The Month
    What better way to show love to the wino in your life than a wine subscription service from Wine of the Month Club?
  • 10 A sexy subscription to new lingerie every month
    Adore Me
    Send her gorgeous monthly collections of lingerie through Adore Me's super affordable subscription service.
  • 11 A supply of decadent chocolate
    Godiva
    When we think of chocolates on Valentine's Day, Godiva instantly comes to mind. Get your S.O. a box of gourmet chocolates that are so much more than just indulgence.
  • 12 A beautiful selection of dipped strawberries
    Sharis Berries
    A decadent treat like these gourmet dipped strawberries is always welcomed on V-Day.
  • 13 A one-of-a-kind gift all about them
    Living DNA
    If you're S.O. has been dying to find out where their family ties are from, get them a DNA kit to help expedite their search.
  • 14 A framable memory of the stars on the night you met
    The Night Sky
    Whether it was the first kiss, the birth of a child or that moment you realized your world had changed, give the gift of the stars to always remember that special night. 

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Shoppable Valentine's Day
14 Romantic Gifts That Can Be Delivered

CONVERSATIONS