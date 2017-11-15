15 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Hotel Deals to Save Yourself the Hassle and Money

Instead of conquering the swarms of holiday shoppers, treat yourself to a weekend getaway with this season’s hottest travel deals. These 15 properties, from Mexico and China to Florida, Texas and West Virginia, invite travelers to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday with exclusive offers, creating up to 50 percent savings. (Deals organized by location)

CARIBBEAN & MEXICO

Grand Lucayan – Grand Bahama Island

This year, Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan is offering a Cyber Monday deal with rates starting at $91 per person, per night and including breakfast at Portobello’s, a $50 spa credit (one per room) and complimentary greens fees at The Reef Course. Must be booked between Nov. 23 - Nov. 30, 2017, with travel available Nov. 25, 2017 - Jan. 31, 2018. Package based on availability; minimum two night stay required; promotion applies to new bookings only; not valid on groups or weddings. For more information or to check rates and availability, please visit grandlucayan.com or call 1(855) 708-6671. Reference code BLKFR when booking.

UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel – Riviera Maya

Situated south of Playa del Carmen in Mexico, UNICO 20˚87˚ Hotel Riviera Maya is a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive adults-only hotel for the sophisticated traveler. UNICO 20˚87˚ invites vacationers to prepare for the holidays with experiential travel with a Black Friday deal offering up to 20% off an all-inclusive stay for two. Must be booked between November 20-Noveber 27 with travel from November 23, 2017 - December 22, 2018 (blackout dates may apply). For more information or to check rates and availability, please visit unicohotelrivieramaya.com.

Mahekal Beach Resort — Playa del Carmen

Mahekal Beach Resort invites sun-seekers to ditch the crowds, but not the deals with its Cyber Monday Sale, the most generous deal of the entire year, offering up to 50 percent savings with rates starting at $149/night, bookable Nov. 16* - Dec. 8, 2017 for travel Nov. 21, 2017 - Oct. 31, 2018. Guests booking four nights or more are rewarded with a $200 food and beverage credit per stay to be used at any of the five dining options on-property. Additionally, on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, Mahekal will donate 10% of all revenue generated that day to Cruz Roja Mexicana to aid in the country’s earthquake relief. For more information on Mahekal Beach Resort or to make a reservation, visit www.mahekalbeachresort.com or call toll-free 1(877) 235-4452.

*Please note: the pre-sale is Nov. 16-20, 2017 and in order to secure the best availability of dates and to book during this window, travelers must either make a reservation by phone or sign-up for hotel updates before Nov. 16 to get the exclusive link to the pre-sale. Everyone who books during the pre-sale will enjoy the additional perk of two drinks per day for the entire duration of the stay.

Hard Rock Hotel – Riviera Maya

For those seeking an adventurous vacation, come check-out the brand-new Woodward Riviera Maya facility. Opened as of August 2017, Woodward Riviera Maya raises the standard of any all-inclusive resort, providing guests the opportunity to participate in a variety of action sports and revolutionary programs, as well as the one-of-a-kind chance to snowboard and snow ski indoors in the Caribbean. Book an epic stay for two with up to 40% deluxe room rates for travel booked between November 20 - November 27 with travel from November 23, 2017 - December 22, 2018 (blackout dates may apply). For more information or to check rates and availability, please visit hrhrivieramaya.com.

Hard Rock Hotel – Cancun

With engagement season right around the corner, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun invites guests to celebrate their independence with The Sologamy Package, the newest “Me, Myself and I” marriage concept to rock the relationship world. This #WeddingForOne opportunity allows men and women to marry one’s own self with a destination ceremony for up to 32 attendees. Book an over-the-top stay for one with up to 40% deluxe room rates for travel booked between November 20-Noveber 27 with travel from November 23, 2017 - December 22, 2018 (blackout dates may apply). For more information or to check rates and availability, please visit hrhcancun.com. To book a wedding experience visit hrhallinclusive.com, call 888-680-7625, or visit hrhweddings.com.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Punta Cana

Hard Rock’s first all inclusive hotel and casino exudes lavish five-star all inclusive amenities and personal services to create the ultimate rock star getaway featuring an endless array of enticing outdoor activities and exhilarating entertainment options. Book an epic stay for two with up to 40% deluxe room rates for travel booked between November 20-Noveber 27 with travel from November 23, 2017 - December 22, 2018 (blackout dates may apply). For more information or to check rates and availability, please visit hardrockhotelpuntacana.com.

CHINA

Hard Rock Hotel – Shenzhen

Honoring Black Friday, Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen's very own GMT+8 Lobby Bar is celebrating with the ultimate dance party! Guests are invited to sip on complementary chilled champagne paired with delectable late night snacks while the house DJ cranks up the top hits. In true Black Friday fashion, the property is also offering an unbeatable Flash Sale, CNY244/person, cutting the normal booking price of CNY488/per person in half!

For more information or to book directly, please visit hardrockhotels.com.

CALIFORNIA

Hard Rock Hotel – San Diego, CA.

In honor of Black Friday, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will be celebrating with a four-day sale, offering some of the hotel's best rates of the year! Encouraged to act fast, guests can book between Friday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 27 to receive a $99 per night rate, valid through Jan. 15. The first five travelers to book will receive a $100 food and beverage credit to use at any of the property’s award-winning restaurants and bars. One lucky winner will also be chosen to enjoy a two-day stay, redeemable in 2018!

For more information or to book directly, please visit hardrockhotelsd.com.

FLORIDA

The Brazilian Court Hotel – Palm Beach, Fla.

Guests who book a stay at The Brazilian Court Hotel on Cyber Monday will receive up to 25 percent off select dates, a complimentary upgrade, free parking and a chance to enjoy a relaxing, tropical getaway during the holidays. Must book by midnight on Cyber Monday, November 27, 2017. Package based on availability; promotion only applies to new reservations. For more information or to check rates and availability, please visit thebraziliancourt.com or call (561) 655-7740 and mention our Cyber Monday offer.

The Gates Hotel Key West/ 24° North Hotel — Key West, Fla.

Celebrating the reopening of Key West to visitors, The Gates Hotel Key West and 24° North Hotel invites brides and grooms to take advantage of the properties exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday wedding deal. Brides and grooms who book their wedding at the new 12,105 sq. ft. multipurpose event lawn, Sunset Green, will receive a complimentary three-night stay at The Gates Hotel Key West or 24° North Hotel. Must be booked between Nov. 20 - 27 to be redeemed through Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, contact sales@thekeyscollection.com to mention the deal.

Orlando World Center Marriott — Orlando, Fla.

Christmas came early this year as the world’s largest Marriott offers an exclusive Cyber Monday sale with 15 percent savings this season, bookable Nov. 23 - Nov. 27, 2017 for stays Dec. 7, 2017 - Jan. 15, 2018. For more information on Orlando World Center Marriott, call 800.380.7931 or visit worldcentermarriott.com.

Pelican Grand Beach Resort — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Pelican Grand Beach Resort encourages everyone to head South to sunny Fort Lauderdale for a tropical escape this holiday season, offering 25% off the best-available rate and a $50 resort credit when guests book two-nights for its Cyber Monday sale. Rates start at $199/night, bookable Nov. 27-30 for travel Nov. 27, 2017 - April 20, 2018 when using code P-NHSI. For more information on Pelican Grand Beach Resort or to make a reservation, call 800.525.6232 or visit pelicanbeach.com.

The Gates Hotel South Beach — Miami Beach, Fla.

With rates starting at $139 per night, The Gates Hotel South Beach is offering 20% off upcoming stays with two welcome drinks at check-in as part of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. Must be booked between Nov. 24 - Nov. 27, 2017 for stays through June 30, 2018. For more information, visit gatessouthbeach.com or call (305) 860-9444.

TEXAS

Hotel Crescent Court — Dallas, TX.

Dallas icon Hotel Crescent Court presents travelers with an incredible Cyber Monday deal offering 30 percent savings with rates starting at $199/night, bookable Nov. 1 - Dec. 28 for travel Nov. 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018 when using promo code CYBER. For more information on Hotel Crescent Court or to make a reservation, visit crescentcourt.com or call 214.871.3200.

WEST VIRGINIA

The Greenbrier Resort – W.Va. (GOLF ONLY DEAL)

Resting regally in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia, the 11,000-acre Greenbrier Resort serves as one of America’s most prestigious golf retreats, and now with this limited time offer golf enthusiasts can tee-off on some of the world’s most renowned courses, The Old White TPC, home of the Greenbrier Classic and the newly restored Meadows Course, for a fraction of the price. Available for purchase beginning Cyber Monday, with rates reflecting at least 30 percent off: One round on The Meadows: $175, Foursome on The Meadows: $650, One round on The Old White TPC: $250, Foursome on The Old White TPC: $950 (Forecaddie fees/gratuity add.)