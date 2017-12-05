HUFFPOST FINDS
12/05/2017 10:02 am ET

15 Matching Family Christmas Pajamas That Are As Adorable As They Are Eye-Roll Inducing

Do the holidays in style.
By Amanda Pena

Does hearing the words “matching family Christmas pajamas” instantly cause your eyes to roll? Chances are you’re probably someone who is still receiving a pair of those matching jammies. The idea of an entire family in coordinating sleepwear seems like something fit for the movies, but, as some of you know all too well, it’s a popular trend during the holiday season. 

Lucky for those of you who have been twinning with your siblings for ages or started the tradition with a family of your own, there are quite a few stores that are bringing some matching pajamas fire. From customizable options at Etsy to the quintessential footie pajamas, there’s a family set for every sort of style. 

Here are 15 matching family Christmas pajamas that are as adorable as they are eye-roll inducing:

  • Grey Rugby Striped Family Pajama Collection
    Target
    Get the collection here
  • Burt's Bees Baby™ Organic Cotton Striped Family Pajamas Collection
    Target
    Get the collection here.
  • Elk Matching Family Christmas Pjs Set
    Rosegal
    Get the collection here.
  • Embroidered Christmas Pajamas
    Etsy
    Get the collection here.
  • Plaid Bear Christmas Pajamas
    Etsy
    Get the collection here.
  • Burt's Bee Organic Cotton Plaid Family Pajamas Collection
    Target
    Get the collection here
  • Matching Plaid Flannel Christmas Pajamas
    Amazon
    Get the collection here.
  • Holiday Plaid Pajama Sets
    Macys
    Get the collection here. And right now it's 30% off.
  • Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Family Pajamas Collection
    Target
    Get the collection here.
  • Buffalo Plaid Bearly Awake Pajamas
    Macys
    Get the collection here. And right now it's 30% off.
  • Footed Reindeer Pajama Sets
    Macys
    Get the collection here. And right now it's 30% off.
  • Monogrammed Christmas Pajamas
    Etsy
    Get the collection here.
  • Plaid Pajama Sets
    Macys
    Get the collection here. And right now it's 30% off.
  • Santa Claus Pattern Matching Family Christmas
    Rosegal
    Get the collection here.
  • Candy Cane Fleece Matching Family Pajamas
    Amazon
    Get the collection here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Huffington Post Parents
15 Matching Family Christmas Pajamas That Are As Adorable As They Are Eye-Roll Inducing
CONVERSATIONS