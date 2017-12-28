HUFFPOST FINDS
12/28/2017 05:17 pm ET

15 Stylish Winter Travel Outfits For Your Next Cold-Weather Trip

It's all about those layers.

By Amanda Pena

Packing for a winter trip is easier than you think. Unlike summer travel where you’re packing a ton of separates like bathing suits, shorts, pants and short-sleeve shirts, winter packing is all about layering and getting creative with a limited number of cozy pieces.

Instead of cramming eight different bulky sweaters into your suitcase, we’re bringing you pieces that are extremely versatile and easy to wear daily so your next winter trip is easy and stress-free.

See below for 15 stylist travel essentials for your next winter trip:

  • 1 A parka that will endure any sort of winter chill
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 2 Or a vest for those slightly warmer days
    Uniqlo
    Get it here.
  • 3 A pair of jeans that are fitted yet have the perfect amount of comfortable stretch
    Old Navy
    Get them here.
  • 4 This fleece that's both stylish yet super warm
    Uniqlo
    Get it here.
  • 5 These live-in leggings that are perfect for layering or a long flight
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • 6 A versatile cashmere sweater that can go from casual to dressy in seconds
    Everlane
    Get it here.
  • 7 Fleece-lined sweatpants that are trendy and perfect for everyday wear
    Uniqlo
    Get them here.
  • 8 This cozy sweater dress for a night out
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 9 A beautiful oversized cape for an added layer of stylish warmth
    Nordstrom
    Plus, it can double as a scarf on super cold days. Get it here.
  • 10 A pair of cute waterproof boots
    TOMS
    Get them here.
  • 11 Corduroy pants, because they ultra warm and super trendy
    Nordstrom
    Get them here.
  • 12 A sporty casual sweatshirt for those laidback days
    Lululemon
    Get it here.
  • 13 A few pairs of merino wool socks to keep your feet warm
    LL Bean
    Get them here.
  • 14 This famous water resistant backpack for easy and light travel
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 15 And a simple turtleneck for comfy layering on those not-too-cold days
    Madewell
    Get it here.

