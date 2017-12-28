15 Stylish Winter Travel Outfits For Your Next Cold-Weather Trip

Packing for a winter trip is easier than you think. Unlike summer travel where you’re packing a ton of separates like bathing suits, shorts, pants and short-sleeve shirts, winter packing is all about layering and getting creative with a limited number of cozy pieces.
Instead of cramming eight different bulky sweaters into your suitcase, we’re bringing you pieces that are extremely versatile and easy to wear daily so your next winter trip is easy and stress-free.
See below for 15 stylist travel essentials for your next winter trip:
