15 Stylish Winter Travel Outfits For Your Next Cold-Weather Trip

Packing for a winter trip is easier than you think. Unlike summer travel where you’re packing a ton of separates like bathing suits, shorts, pants and short-sleeve shirts, winter packing is all about layering and getting creative with a limited number of cozy pieces.

Instead of cramming eight different bulky sweaters into your suitcase, we’re bringing you pieces that are extremely versatile and easy to wear daily so your next winter trip is easy and stress-free.

See below for 15 stylist travel essentials for your next winter trip:

1 A parka that will endure any sort of winter chill Amazon Get it here

2 Or a vest for those slightly warmer days Uniqlo Get it here

3 A pair of jeans that are fitted yet have the perfect amount of comfortable stretch Old Navy Get them here

4 This fleece that's both stylish yet super warm Uniqlo Get it here

5 These live-in leggings that are perfect for layering or a long flight Nordstrom Get them here

6 A versatile cashmere sweater that can go from casual to dressy in seconds Everlane Get it here

7 Fleece-lined sweatpants that are trendy and perfect for everyday wear Uniqlo Get them here

8 This cozy sweater dress for a night out Nordstrom Get it here

9 A beautiful oversized cape for an added layer of stylish warmth Nordstrom Plus, it can double as a scarf on super cold days. Get it here

10 A pair of cute waterproof boots TOMS Get them here

11 Corduroy pants, because they ultra warm and super trendy Nordstrom Get them here

12 A sporty casual sweatshirt for those laidback days Lululemon Get it here

13 A few pairs of merino wool socks to keep your feet warm LL Bean Get them here

14 This famous water resistant backpack for easy and light travel Nordstrom Get it here

15 And a simple turtleneck for comfy layering on those not-too-cold days Madewell Get it here