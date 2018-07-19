STYLE & BEAUTY
15 Angry Tweets About Beautyblender's Noninclusive Foundation Shades

"The new Beauty Blender Foundation shades: 👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼👩🏼🍊🍊🍊🍅🍅👩🏾👩🏿"
By Kristen Adaway

Beautyblender, known for its spongy makeup-blending tools, just announced the launch of its first foundation line ― but many fans aren’t happy.

The line features 32 shades, but only a handful appear to be suitable for darker skin tones. Makeup brands such as Tarte and IT Cosmetics have faced similar backlash for having no more than a few darker foundation shades.   

Beautyblender, which had stuck to selling its teardrop-shaped makeup sponges, will also be rolling out a set of sponges to match each foundation shade. Outrage and disappointment ensued after a picture of the line’s shades was shared on TrendMood, a popular makeup news account on Instagram: 

Another L👀K!!! 🚨@beautyblender NEW#BOUNCE - Liquid Whip Long Wear #FOUNDATION In 32 shades 🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏽🙌🏾🙌🏿 . Has a Velveteen matte finish, 24 Hour Wear $40 Each . . . Will be available ➡️ JULY 24TH on their website + @sephora ( waiting list starts tomorrow) . . Also July 25-26 there will be a #popup shop in NYC 10am -8pm 10 AM - 8 PM This is the only place where you can get the limited edition 32 blenders that match each shade 🙀💸 . . . I can’t wait To try it Will post swatches soon 💗 what are your thoughts? XO #TRENDMOOD #beautyblender #makeupoftheday #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint #onpoint #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeuptalk #makeuptutorial #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupaddiction #makeupdolls #onpoint #onfleek

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

The foundation line launches on July 24, according to the Beautyblender website. Many Twitter users expressed their disapproval of the limited shade diversity and included comments about the orangey appearance of several of the darker shades. We can’t blame them. 

One Twitter user expressed disappointment, given that Rea Ann Silva, Beautyblender’s CEO, is Latina and ran the makeup department for “Girlfriends,” which starred four black women.

Beautyblender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kristen Adaway
