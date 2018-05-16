18 Wedding First Dance Songs That Aren't At All Cheesy

It isn’t easy to find a wedding first dance song that speaks to who you are as a couple and hasn’t been played a million times before.

Bri Swatek, owner of Spinning With Style in New York, recommends focusing on two things if you’re currently stuck on deciding.

“Focus on lyrics first. As a couple, you want to find a lyric that speaks to who you are together,” the DJ said. “Second, you want to find a sound and a tempo that’s easy to dance to ― especially if you plan to invite your friends and family to join you out on the dance floor.”

Need further inspiration? Below, Swatek and other wedding DJs offer their top recs for first dance songs that are romantic and unique.

“The lyrics, the vibe. It just makes you feel like no matter what, you love each other and will stand by each other unconditionally.” ― DJ Crystal, a DJ at VIP DJ Entertainment in Los Angeles

“A Calvin Harris cover. It’s a pretty song and the original is a classic party banger so it maintains a lot of that fun.” ― DJ Jack Farmer, a DJ in Los Angeles

“This song really encapsulates what the struggle feels like to find true love and the pure gratitude felt once it’s finally found. It also has a funk and R&B element, which naturally leads into a first dance set for your guests.” ― Nicole Otero, a DJ at TCM DJ Events in New York City

“The beat and lyrics ― about how his partner is so much more that her physical appearance ― is perfect for a wedding.” ― DJ Chuck D Supreme, a DJ in Los Angeles, California

“It’s a classic rock song, which is a little different for a wedding.” ― DJ CeeLos, a DJ in Southern California

6. Corinne Bailey Rae ― “Is This Love”

“The cover of Bob Marley has a smoky and romantic feel, but she sings it with such a beautiful vulnerability in her voice. It’s perfect for a couple starting their new journey together.” ― Ross Anderson owner of Bela Sono Music in Fairfax, Virginia

“The pace makes it really easy to slow dance to. It’s not for everyone but for some, it’s extremely relatable and feels tailor-made just for them.” ― DJ Isaac, a DJ at VIP DJ Entertainment in Los Angeles

“This is a fresh and unique take on possibly one of the most classic love songs of all time. It’s slow and somber but full of passion. This song is great for couples that are true romantics.” ― Joey Farese of Electric Entertainment DJs in Los Angeles

9. Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros ― “Home”

“I would have to say my favorite first dance song is ‘Home’ by Edward Sharpe. I really like it because it’s more upbeat and has a very fun, loving tone.” ― Stephen Vaughn, a DJ at Backthird in Chicago

“I love when a couple picks a song that’s really meaningful to them, whether or not it sounds like a traditional first dance song. You can typically find an acoustic version if the normal version is too high-energy, like this acoustic version of the original.” ― Sean O’Hare, owner of PDX DJs in Portland, Oregon

11. Lana Del Rey ― “Lucky Ones”

“It’s a song that really isn’t on any lists, and the words are spot-on and very deep.” ― Allen Walker, owner of Big Daddy Walker Productions in Milford, Ohio

“It’s a triple crown song: lovely, upbeat and romantic.” ― Bernard Moore, owner of Rockin’ It DJs in New York City

“We pretty much love everything Prince. The lyrics are perfect and you get that added funk that only Prince can bring to a track.” ― DJ Rockwala, a DJ at 5 Boro Sounds in New York City

“With its simple production, focusing on the acoustic guitar and vocals, Ray LaMontagne’s ‘Let It Be Me’ really speaks to the ‘for better or worse’ vows you make on your wedding day, and to your promise be there for one another, together through it all.” ― Bri Swatek, owner of Spinning With Style in New York

“It’s a classic that’s not overplayed.” ― Dave Mancini, a DJ in Southern California

16. John Mayer ― “XO”

“A great Beyonce cover (though you can’t go wrong with the original). If you prefer a more ‘romantic,’ acoustic style for your first dance, John Mayer’s version still sounds beautiful. It’s a perfect fit for a first dance.” ― DJ Jack Farmer, a DJ in Los Angeles

“I am a huge fan of upbeat and super fun first dances, so this one of my favorite songs to recommend. The lyrics are perfect for the occasion and the song is also great to dance to. Everyone in the room will be tapping their feet.” ― DJ Keelez, a DJ in Los Angeles

18. Felix Jaehn ft. Jasmine Thompson ― “Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better)”