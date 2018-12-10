2 Nuns Accused Of Embezzling $500,000 From Catholic School

Two Roman Catholic nuns have admitted to embezzling $500,000 from a parochial school, according to news reports. They are believed to have spent some of the money on travel and casino gambling.

“It is with much sadness that I am informing families of St. James School that an internal investigation has revealed that, over a period of years, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper and Sister Lana Chang have been involved in the personal use of a substantial amount of School funds,” Monsignor Michael Meyers wrote in a letter dated Nov. 28.

The matter came to the attention of church officials in an audit related to a change in leadership at the school, Meyers said. No other school personnel are believed to be involved in the embezzlement.

Sister Mary Margaret had been principal of the school for 28 years before retiring in June, CNN said. Sister Lana was an eighth grade teacher for 20 years at the K-8 school. She also retired this year.

“Sister Mary Margaret and Sister Lana have expressed to me and asked that I convey to you, the deep remorse they each feel for their actions and ask for your forgiveness and prayers,” Meyers’ letter said. “They and their Order pray that you have not lost trust or faith in the educators and administrators of the school.”