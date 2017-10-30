2,000 Women Are Speaking Out Against Rampant Sexual Harassment In The Art World

I’m sick of sitting through painful moments where an older man is outwardly commenting on my appearance or asking questions about my sexual preferences, putting his hand on my leg or lower back, and being told to laugh off revolting advances by someone who could be my grandfather, all because they are a “really good collector.” I’m sick of my artwork and my self being infantilized and sexualized during studio visits, dinners, at art fairs and openings, meanwhile male figurative artists are celebrated, revered and valued more than female artists, even if their content is completely sexual and misogynistic in nature.

My main frustration is the insidious nature of these kinds of abuse, because so many men are able to look at these stories and feel as though they have nothing to do with it, because as far as they know, they’ve never physically abused a woman. The issue here is not solely physical sexual abuse or assault, but rather the subtle and constant way that women are consistently pushed down and made silent, in a manner that is so entrenched and normalized that it does not even register as an offense to most men. I hope that the more we come together to support each other and share stories and outline the problems, the more men will be able to pinpoint and identify their involvement and complacency, take accountability for their behaviors and make real change moving forward.