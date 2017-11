The 2017 American Music Awards red carpet is a place where celebrities can take style risks and show off their edgy sides. And on Sunday night, the stars did just that.

Selena Gomez shut down the red carpet with her newly blond locks, a leather minidress and a perfect red pout. Hailee Steinfeld rocked a fierce bra and blazer combo, while Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson glammed things up in gorgeous gowns.

Check out all of the red carpet looks below.