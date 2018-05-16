The 2018 BET Awards Nominations Are Here And DJ Khaled Must Be Screaming

The nominations for the 2018 BET Awards have rolled in and DJ Khaled is leading the pack.

Scoring six nominations, including for album of the year, video of the year and best male hip-hop artist, Khaled is followed by Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, who received five nominations.

Also notable are Migos and SZA, with four nominations each. SZA was nominated for five Grammy Awards earlier this year, but was snubbed in all categories. Hopefully, the critically acclaimed “Love Galore” singer will be honored this time around.

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images Singer-songwriter SZA is nominated for four BET Awards this year.

Unsurprisingly, actors and actresses from the smash hit “Black Panther” dominate the acting categories, with Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya and Sterling K. Brown all receiving nods.

The BET Awards will air on BET on June 24. You can check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani



Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar



Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle



Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee - “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - “LOYALTY.”



Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole



Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody



Video of the Year Award

Drake - “God’s Plan”

Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”

Migos feat. Drake - “Walk It Talk It”



Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers



Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - “Words Are Few”

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp - “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - “I’m Getting Ready”



The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

J Hus (U.K.)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson



Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya



Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown



Best Movie Award

“Black Panther”

“Girls Trip”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Detroit”

“Mudbound”



Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor