2018 Is Already Off To A Violent Start

The cycle of violence began anew Monday as millions of merrymakers around the country welcomed 2018.

By no means do the below incidents make a comprehensive list of violent events that occurred Monday in the U.S. However, they provide a sobering snapshot of lives cut short around the country in the first hours of the new year.

CHICAGO

Chicago’s first known homicide of 2018 occurred around 2 a.m. Monday, when a 51-year-old man was fatally shot while driving in the Avondale neighborhood. He was reportedly found seated behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a fence. His identity has not yet been released.

That shooting was one of at least 10 that occurred in the Windy City on New Year’s Day, The Chicago Tribune reported. The other incidents, which were nonfatal, include two double shootings.

Chicago police released statistics on Monday that show a 15.69 percent drop in murders in the city in 2017. Authorities said 650 people were murdered in 2017, down from 771 in 2016.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania’s third most populous city saw its first homicide of 2018 around 12:40 a.m.

Officers responding to a call found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, WFMZ-TV reported. Both were taken to an area hospital. Police said one died during treatment and that the other is in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the names of either man, but investigators said they are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721.

GROVEPORT, OHIO

Ashley Marie Newman, 30, was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m., according to WSYX News. Her husband, Sean M. Newman, 32, is accused of shooting her.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE

Someone was shot and killed on Ragan Farm Drive at about 2 a.m., WREG-TV reported, citing the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s gender and identity have not yet been released.

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA

The city of Columbus saw its first homicide of the year around 12:30 a.m.

Police officers were dispatched to an address on Colorado Street, where they found a mother and daughter suffering from gunshot wounds, The Ledger-Enquirer reported. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The mother, identified as Nancy Johnson, 63, was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Her daughter, Gloria Johnson, 44, was treated and released.

The suspected shooter is described as being approximately 55 to 65 years old, 5-foot-6, and 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and khaki-colored pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4434.

WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA

Cops in Walker County, which is roughly three hours from Columbus, say someone was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting around 3 a.m.

The incident is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, WRCB-TV reported. Authorities have yet to release additional information.

HOUSTON, TEXAS

A family dispute between an unidentified man and his brother resulted in a fatal shooting around 4 a.m., according to KTRK News.

The victim was found dead by officers who arrived to investigate a complaint. His brother was at the residence when they arrived. It’s unclear if authorities plan to file charges against him.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS

The “Athens of the Ozarks” saw its first homicide victim of 2018 at about 12:45 a.m.

A report of an altercation led police to West Dickson Street, according to KFSM News. A gunshot victim found at the scene was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said a suspect has been arrested.

MINNEAPOLIS

Cops responding to a 911 call around 2 a.m. Monday found a gravely injured man lying on a sidewalk. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital. He died there a short time later.

Authorities have not released a cause of death, but did say the victim had obvious physical trauma, KARE 11 News reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police at 612-692-8477.

BATON ROUGE, LOUSIANA

Baton Rouge police say 29-year-old Trenity Grimes was shot and killed around 1:45 a.m., according to WAFB 9 News.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

Kansas City police say they’re investigating the city’s first homicide of 2018.

The victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, was found fatally shot at 1:22 a.m. Monday, according to KMBC 9 News.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA

A double homicide occurred at a 3rd Avenue home around 1:15 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Police officers were dispatched to the residence in response to a 911 call, according to WITN News. There, they encountered 28-year-old McKinsey Britton, who allegedly told them he had shot two people.

The victims ― a man and a woman ― were both dead from gunshot wounds, police said. Their names have not been released.

Britton, who reportedly lived with the victims, was arrested at the scene.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA

Santa Barbara police responded to a report of possible gunshots around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a young male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, KSBY News reported.

Not far from that scene, the body of a 20-something male was found. The victim reportedly died from a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected. The victims have not been named and no arrests have been made.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

Cops in San Diego are investigating the Monday morning killing of an unidentified man inside a Market Street Village apartment complex. The victim’s roommate is reportedly being questioned about the slaying.

No additional information has been released.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA

Long Beach police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Responding officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, died after being transported to an area hospital, Nancy Pratt of the Long Beach Police Department told The Grunion.

“A male suspect was reported to have fled the scene, but no other details are available,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach police at 562-570-7244.

TUCSON, ARIZONA

Tucson News Now reports police are investigating a homicide. Authorities have reportedly blocked traffic leading into the area as they investigate. The gender and age of the victim has not been released.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

A 27-year-old man was reportedly shot inside a Redford Township recording studio around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities said they believe the victim was known to the gunman, but no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

WYOMING, MICHIGAN

Detectives here are reportedly investigating the early morning slaying of a 25-year-old woman.

Wyoming police found the woman’s body at about 4:45 a.m., while responding to a report of shots fired. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot at least one time, police said.

The woman’s 37-year-old roommate has been identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody roughly a mile from the crime scene, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a 30-year-old man lying in the driveway.

“There was a small gathering for New Year’s [and] approximately 15 people [were] at the house,” Sgt. Mark Musser told Action News Jax. “Some type of argument took place at the house, which … appears to have led to the death of the individual.”

Authorities said they are still trying to identify the person responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA

A man is dead following a shooting that took place around 12:40 a.m., according to WTKR News.

Authorities have not released his identity or any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA

Police reportedly discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds near 4th Avenue and D Street. The man was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim and it’s unclear if they have any suspects or persons of interest.

TO BE CONTINUED...

A sum total of New Year’s Day homicides has yet to be calculated, and the count will likely continue to rise.