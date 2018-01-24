The group has endorsed 33 candidates, of whom only 20 percent are straight white men. And, defying the mythology that women can’t win, 65 percent of the women or people of color they endorsed have won so far (compared with an overall win rate of 58 percent for their endorsees). These candidates have been unabashedly progressive.

Take the city council of Durham, North Carolina, where LaunchProgress has been active. In 2015, Jillian Johnson, a queer Black Lives Matter activist was elected to the city council and later as mayor pro tem and successfully pushed for a $15 minimum wage for city employees. In 2017, Vernetta Alston, a queer black death penalty lawyer who exonerated the state’s longest-serving death row inmate also won a seat on the council.

And in Virginia, 13 of the newly elected legislators took a pledge to reject donations from Dominion Energy, the largest corporate political donor in the state.