02/20/2018 02:53 pm ET

The Spring 2018 Fashion Trends To Watch For, According To Pinterest

Spruce up your winter wardrobe with some top trends for the season ahead

By Amanda Pena
Todor Tsvetkov via Getty Images

Now that winter’s chill is on its way out the door, we’re trading in our embroidered boots and knitted neutrals for pastels and florals. It’s time to spruce up those beloved statement pieces with some top trends from the season ahead.

That’s why we turned to the trend experts at Pinterest for some guidance on what trends we can expect to see as the warmer weather rolls in. There are more than 16 billion pins across Pinterest, which gives their trend experts unique insight into creating their own mood board for spring 2018 fashion and beauty

Whether you’re hoping to wear your booties into the new season, or want to bite the bullet on your first pair of cropped high-rise trousers, we’ve pulled together the top trend inspo to be on the lookout for this spring.

Below are the 12 spring fashion trends to watch for this year:

  • 1 Satin
    Pinterest
    This fabric dominated the runways, which means we'll quickly see it trickle down into mainstream fashion. Get this satin bow blouse at Nordstrom for under $50.
  • 2 Kitten Heels
    Nordstrom
    You're in luck because sky-high stilettos are taking a backseat to kitten heels this upcoming season. Get these gorgeous suede ones from Vince Camuto here.
  • 3 Asymmetrical Skirts
    Nordstrom
    These flirty skirts are the perfect statement piece to add to your spring wardrobe. Get this one by AFRM here.
  • 4 White Shoes
    Everlane
    There were white booties everywhere this fall and winter and we don’t see this trend going anywhere anytime soon. Get this modern oxford in white at Everlane.
  • 5 Mini Bucket Bags
    MATT & NAT
    Bucket bags are making a comeback, but in a much smaller fashion. Get this responsibly-made bucket bag from MATT & NAT here.
  • 6 High-Waist Trousers
    Nordstrom
    Whether you prefer long, cropped, wide leg or straight, anything high-waisted is the way to go this spring. Check out these versatile cropped tie pants from J.O.A.
  • 7 Sheer Fabrics
    Nordstrom
    Sheer will be big this season, from transparent tops like this breezy one from Leith to sheer socks.
  • 8 Woven Flats
    Nordstrom
    As the days are getting warmer, Pinterest is seeing a growing interest in woven shoes, particularly in woven mules as the search is up 236%. Get these woven flats by Seychelles here.
  • 9 Belted Coats
    Everlane
    It feels like we buy a new spring trench coat every season, but if you're looking for a classic style that will last you, check out this trench from Everlane that has a water-resistant finish and storm flap for under $150.
  • 10 Stripes
    Nordstrom
    From black and white to perpendicular, stripes are making a statement this spring. Get this mock neck top from Madewell here.
  • 11 Geometric Earrings
    Shopbop
    Pinners are going crazy over fun geometric earrings this season. The search is up 169%, according to Pinterest. Get these chic, affordable earrings from Madewell here.
  • 12 Lavender
    Modcloth
    Pastels for spring? Groundbreaking. While pastels for spring aren't necessarily a new trend, this is a good time to start incorporating those fresh, light colors like lavender or ash rose into your wardrobe while the best styles are still available. Plus, lavender is a more subdued version of Ultra Violet, Pantone's color of the year. Get this sweater at Modcloth for under $40.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
