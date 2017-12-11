HUFFPOST FINDS
12/11/2017 05:38 pm ET Updated Dec 18, 2017

The 2018 Wedding Decor Predictions From A Trend Expert

Say goodbye to rustic and hello to whimsical
By Amanda Pena

With 2017 coming to an end, we’re saying goodbye to some of this year’s beloved wedding trends, like rustic aesthetics and floral features. Though, not to worry, they’re being replaced with some whimsical, bohemian themes that are sure to keep your upcoming wedding fresh and on-trend.

We spoke to WeddingWire’s Trend Expert, Anne Chertoff, and asked her to break down 2018′s hottest wedding trends. From velvet to quartz crystals to boxwood photo backdrops, the possibilities for your dream wedding are endless.

According to Chertoff, below are seven wedding decor ideas that couples will be asking their wedding vendors to incorporate into their wedding next year:

  • 1 Bohemian Is The New Rustic
    Etsy
    Move over rustic, barn house weddings. Bohemian weddings are trending with whimsical details like quartz crystals. To create an artistic and relaxed look and feel, Anne suggests using crystal accents as table settings, in bridesmaid jewelry, or in the bride's look, like this gorgeous crystal headpiece.
  • 2 Calligraphy Balloons
    Etsy
    "We've seen couples incorporate balloons into their wedding portrait shoot, as a release after the ceremony or at the end of the night, as photo booth props and as reception décor," says Chertoff. Pick out styles with confetti, in the shape of the couple’s monogram initials or with a calligraphed message, like these 'Just Married ones, to boost the wedding’s whimsical vibe.
  • 3 Organic Backdrops
    Etsy
    Organic-style walls made of boxwood are the new floral wall. The boxwood, like this one shown, creates an earthy focal point for guest photos. It can also act as a frame for the sweetheart's table, or be used as the backdrop for the wedding cake table. Embrace the outdoors with this neutral wall that will seamlessly fit into any wedding's color palette. 
  • 4 Light It Up
    Urban Outfitters
    This wedding season, neon signs are stealing the show. According to Chertoff, couples can rent neon table numbers for their reception tables, as well as sayings, such as Drunk in Love, Let’s Dance and Happily Ever After. She suggests a bright pink or red heart shape to have as a backdrop, like this one from Urban Outfitters.
  • 5 Ruffles
    Nuage
    Chertoff has been seeing a lot of ruffled skirts in wedding gowns to create that soft-layered look. She suggests adding ruffles to wedding décor through linens, chair covers like these chair back rentals, drapery in altar décor and even on a wedding cake!
  • 6 Geometrics
    BHLDN
    Even though fluid bohemian is trending, that doesn't mean sharp lines and three-dimensional shapes are out of style. Geometric details can easily be found in a wide range of wedding details including wedding stationery, backdrops, hanging lanterns or votives, signage, terrariums, and wedding cake tier shapes and décor.
  • 7 Velvet
    La Tavola Linen
    We've been seeing velvet pop up everywhere from fashion to home decor, and now weddings. Obviously, certain fabrics lend themselves to specific seasons, but in the winter months, Chertoff says couples can add warmth to their wedding décor by using velvet in a variety of ways – shoes, a wrap, the groom’s jacket, velvet flowers can make up the groom’s boutonniere, a velvet ribbon can tie the bride’s bouquet, or velvet fabric can be used for the reception table linens. The possibilities are endless.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Weddings Shoppable Lifestyle
The 2018 Wedding Decor Predictions From A Trend Expert
CONVERSATIONS